Breakaway folding exercise bike $399 for a limited time

If you are searching for a lightweight foldable exercise bike the Breakaway may be the perfect solution. Created to provide a home exercise bike capable of folding down to the size of a carry on bag for easy storage the campaigners already raised over $200,000 with still 25 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $399 or £307, offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Breakaway Bike Indiegogo campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Breakaway Bike project review the promotional video below.

“In less than one minute, you can pull Breakaway from your closet and adjust it to your height and resistance for a ride at any time. Breakaway was built for ease, and connects to all your favorite workout programs like Zwift and TrainerRoad via bluetooth for phones, tablets, and watches. Upgrade with the added Power Meter to track your power output (watts) and to connect to cycling’s top training apps like Zwift and Trainerroad.”

“Breakaway is made from the same materials as the bikes professional cyclists use for a whisper-quiet ride. Storable in closets or under beds, this is the perfect exercise bike for those in apartments and condos with limited space. At just 16x23x8in and weighing around 35 lbs when folded, Breakaway is conveniently sized to fit in any studio apartment, office, closet, or workout space. Get a full sized workout, pack it down in seconds and store it next to your sneakers.”

The folding exercise bike is light enough to carry with you wherever you go on your travels and has been designed to provide 10 alternative to heavy cumbersome exercise bikes. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official Bike crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

