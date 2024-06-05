How to use Excel FILES a secret, powerful hidden function

The guide provides insight into how to use the hidden “FILES” function in Excel, a legacy macro function that lists all files in a specified folder. MyOnlineTrainingHub takes you through how to enable and use this hidden function in modern Excel versions, including creating named formulas, handling dynamic arrays, filtering file types, and generating hyperlinks.

As you already know Microsoft Excel is a powerful spreadsheet tool that offers a wide range of functions and features to streamline data management and data analysis. One of the lesser-known but incredibly useful functions is the “FILES” function. This legacy macro function allows you to list all the files in a specified folder, providing a quick and easy way to access and organize your file information within Excel.

Enabling the FILES Function in Modern Excel

To unlock the potential of the FILES function in modern versions of Excel, you need to take a few simple steps. First, go to the Excel Options menu and navigate to the Trust Center settings. Within the Trust Center, locate the Macro Settings and adjust them to enable all macros. This crucial step grants you access to the FILES function and other legacy macro functions that are hidden by default.

Creating Named Formulas for the FILES Function

Once you have enabled the FILES function, you can streamline its usage by creating named formulas. Named formulas provide a convenient way to reference and reuse the FILES function throughout your Excel workbook. To create a named formula, follow these steps:

Go to the Formulas tab in the Excel ribbon

Select the Name Manager option

Click on the New button to create a new named formula

Enter a meaningful name for your formula

In the formula field, use the syntax =FILES("C:YourFolderPath.*") , replacing “YourFolderPath” with the actual path to the folder you want to list files from

By creating named formulas, you can easily reference the FILES function using a descriptive name, making your formulas more readable and maintainable.

Using Dynamic Arrays to List Files

Excel’s dynamic arrays feature takes the functionality of the FILES function to the next level. When you enter the named formula containing the FILES function in a cell, Excel automatically spills the list of files into the adjacent cells. This dynamic behavior eliminates the need for manual resizing or copying of formulas, making it effortless to manage and view large lists of files.

Filtering File Lists by File Type

The FILES function allows you to filter the list of files based on specific file types. By modifying the formula within the named formula, you can specify the desired file extension. For example, using =FILES("C:YourFolderPath.xlsx") will list only the Excel files in the specified folder. This filtering capability enables you to focus on relevant file types, saving time and effort in locating specific files.

Counting Files in a Folder

In addition to listing files, you can also count the number of files in a folder using the FILES function in combination with the COUNTA function. By wrapping the FILES function inside COUNTA, such as =COUNTA(FILES("C:YourFolderPath.*")) , you can quickly determine the total number of files in the specified folder. This is particularly useful when you need to keep track of the file count without manually counting them.

Generating Hyperlinks for File Names

To enhance the usability of your file lists, you can generate clickable hyperlinks for each file name using the HYPERLINK function. By combining the HYPERLINK function with the FILES function, you can create links that allow you to open the files directly from within Excel. The formula =HYPERLINK("C:YourFolderPath" & FILES("C:YourFolderPath.*")) generates hyperlinks for each file in the specified folder. This feature saves time and effort in accessing files, as you can simply click on the hyperlink to open the desired file.

Handling Errors in File Lists

When working with file lists, it’s important to handle potential errors gracefully. The IFERROR function comes in handy for managing errors that may occur when using the FILES function. By wrapping the FILES function inside IFERROR, such as =IFERROR(FILES("C:YourFolderPath.*"), "No files found") , you can replace any errors with a user-friendly message. This ensures that your file lists remain informative and readable, even if there are issues with the specified folder path or file permissions.

Saving and Enabling Macro Settings for the FILES Function

To ensure that you can consistently use the FILES function in your Excel workbooks, it’s crucial to save and enable the appropriate macro settings. After adjusting the macro settings in the Trust Center to enable all macros, make sure to save your workbook in a macro-enabled format (.xlsm). This step preserves the macro settings and allows you to use the FILES function without any issues in future sessions.

Using Power Query to Retrieve File Names and Metadata

While the FILES function is a powerful tool for listing files, Excel offers an alternative method through Power Query. Power Query is a robust data transformation and analysis tool that allows you to retrieve file names and metadata effortlessly. To use Power Query for this purpose, follow these steps:

Go to the Data tab in the Excel ribbon

Click on the Get Data button

Choose From File > From Folder

Select the desired folder and click OK

Power Query will import the file names and metadata into a new worksheet, providing you with a comprehensive view of the files in the selected folder.

Filtering and Refreshing Data with Power Query

One of the advantages of using Power Query is its advanced filtering and data refreshing capabilities. With the Query Editor, you can apply filters based on various criteria, such as file types, dates, or custom conditions. This allows you to refine your file list and focus on specific subsets of files.

Moreover, Power Query enables you to refresh the data periodically, ensuring that your file list remains up-to-date. By right-clicking on the query and selecting Refresh, you can fetch the latest file information from the source folder, keeping your Excel workbook synchronized with any changes or additions to the files.

The FILES function in Excel is a hidden gem that unlocks the ability to list and manage files directly within your spreadsheets. By enabling legacy macro functions and creating named formulas, you can harness the power of the FILES function to streamline your file organization and analysis.

Furthermore, the integration of dynamic arrays, file type filtering, hyperlink generation, and error handling enhances the functionality and usability of the FILES function. These features enable you to work with file lists more efficiently and effectively.

In addition to the FILES function, Power Query provides an alternative approach to retrieving file names and metadata. With its advanced filtering and data refreshing capabilities, Power Query offers a flexible and powerful way to manage and analyze file information. If you need further information on using MS Excel jump over to the official Microsoft Support website.

Video Credit: MyOnlineTrainingHub



