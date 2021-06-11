Evil Dead The Game multiplayer trailer showcased at E3

A new gameplay trailer has been released for the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game, based on the popular horror franchise, consisting of the Evil Dead films as well as the Starz original Ash vs Evil Dead television series. Evil Dead: The Game features multiplayer co-op and PvP and will be launching on PC, Xbox One, Xbox X and S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch sometime in the near future.

“Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action! Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, crafting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the Starz original Ash vs Evil Dead television series. Play as characters from throughout the Evil Dead universe, including Ash, Scotty, Lord Arthur, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, and more, with new dialogue performed by Bruce Campbell and others!”

“Fight for the forces of good or take control of the powerful Kandarian Demon to hunt Ash and other players while possessing Deadites, the environment, and even the survivors themselves as you seek to swallow their souls! Whether you’re tearing a Deadite in two with Ash’s famous chainsaw hand or flying through the map as the Kandarian Demon in spirit form, the game captures the look and feel of the Evil Dead franchise in all its glory, with realistic visuals and a physics-based gore system that brings the horror to life! Brandish your short barrel shotgun, chainsaw, cleavers and more to do some delightfully gruesome violence against the armies of darkness.”

Source : TSA

