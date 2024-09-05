Everything You Need to Know About the New Photos App in iOS 18

Apple will bring a significant update to the Photos app in iOS 18, bringing a host of new features and improvements designed to enhance your photo management experience. The video below from Proper Honest Tech provides an in-depth look at the key changes and how they can benefit you in the updated photos app.

Redesigned User Interface

The first thing you’ll notice when opening the Photos app is the new split layout. The top two-thirds of the screen now showcases your photo library, while the bottom third is dedicated to additional features and options. This intuitive design allows for seamless navigation between sections by simply swiping up or down, making it easier to access the tools you need without cluttering the main view.

Quickly search for photos using the new magnifying glass icon

Select multiple photos at once with the expanded photo library view

Access essential options like share and delete with conveniently placed icons at the bottom of the screen

Integration with Your Apple ID

The Photos app now offers a more comprehensive overview of your media, displaying the total number of photos and videos associated with your Apple ID, as well as synchronization details with iCloud. This integration ensures that your media is always up-to-date and accessible across all your devices.

You can also enable a range of features directly from the app, including:

Autoplay motion for a more dynamic viewing experience

HDR view for enhanced image quality

Shared photo library for seamless collaboration with friends and family

Featured content to highlight your best shots

Customizable Library Views

iOS 18 offers greater flexibility in how you view and organize your photo library. You can now sort your photos and videos by either the date they were captured or the date they were recently added, giving you more control over how your media is displayed.

Additionally, the app introduces a variety of filter options, allowing you to quickly view specific types of content, such as:

Favorites

Edited items

Photos

Videos

Screen recordings

Screenshots

You also have the ability to adjust aspect ratio settings and choose whether to include or exclude screenshots and shared content from your main library view.

Smart Collections and Advanced Filters

The Photos app now offers a range of intelligent collections and filters to help you better organize and navigate your media. You can customize and reorder these collections to suit your preferences, making it easier to find the content you need.

Some notable features include:

Recent Days: Groups photos and videos by day for a chronological overview

People and Pets: Allows you to create groups and name individuals for quick access

Pinned Collections: Provides quick access to frequently used albums

Shared Albums: Includes activity tracking to stay up-to-date with collaborations

Memories Creation: Uses natural language processing to compile meaningful collections

Trips: Groups photos and videos from your travel adventures

Featured Photos and Media Types: Makes filtering and finding specific content easier

Utilities: Offers a dedicated space for receipts, documents, QR codes, and more

The albums section has also been enhanced, now including both personal and shared albums, along with intelligent wallpaper suggestions based on your photos.

Powerful Search Capabilities

One of the most impressive updates to the Photos app is the enhanced search functionality. By tapping the blue magnifying glass icon, you can now search for people, places, times, objects, text, and even sounds within your videos. This powerful tool makes locating specific media a breeze, saving you time and effort when navigating your extensive library.

User Reception and Final Thoughts

As with any significant update, user reactions to the new Photos app have been mixed. While many appreciate the added features and improved organization, some find the changes overwhelming and require time to adjust to the new layout and functionalities.

To make the most of the revamped Photos app, it’s recommended that you take some time to explore and familiarize yourself with the various features and settings. By doing so, you’ll be able to tailor the app to your specific needs and preferences, ultimately enhancing your photo management experience.

In conclusion, the iOS 18 update to the Photos app brings a wealth of new features and improvements designed to streamline your photo organization and make navigating your media library more intuitive. With its redesigned layout, smart collections, advanced filters, and powerful search capabilities, the Photos app is now better equipped than ever to handle your growing media collection.

