More Details on the new Lancia Ypsilon EV

Lancia has been teasing their new electric vehicle over the last few months, the Lancia Ypsilon and there will be a social edition version at launch, the Lancia Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina and it will be limited to 1906 cars.

Imagine stepping into an environment that reflects the warmth and comfort of an Italian living room. That’s the experience the Lancia Ypsilon offers. With interiors bathed in a soothing blue, complemented by Cannelloni-textured seats, dashboards, and door panels, this vehicle doesn’t just transport you physically but also transcends everyday travel into a luxurious journey. At its heart is the innovative Cassina “tavolino,” a multifunctional table that seamlessly integrates smartphone charging, blending functionality with elegance.

The Lancia Ypsilon is equipped with cutting-edge features designed to enhance the driving experience. A 10.25” display, advanced parking aids, superior exterior lighting, and standard Level 2 Autonomous Driving capabilities are just the beginning. The S.A.L.A. infotainment system introduces a smart virtual interface, ensuring that every journey is as intuitive as it is enjoyable.

In the realm of premium B-hatchback EVs, the Lancia Ypsilon leads with an impressive range of up to 403 km on the WLTP combined cycle. Its quick recharge capability, which allows for 100 km of range in less than 10 minutes, sets a new benchmark for efficiency and convenience.

Thanks to the support of Free2move Charge, the Lancia Ypsilon offers an integrated charging solution that covers both home and on-the-go needs. This ecosystem aligns with Stellantis’ strategic vision, providing a seamless charging experience that complements the vehicle’s sophisticated design and technological prowess. You can find out more details over at the Lancia website at the link below.

