Everything You Need to Know About the Movavi Video Converter

Currently, people can’t imagine their lives without the tools that allow for switching between multiple video formats. Unfortunately, not all devices are compatible with all file formats. This refers to online platforms as well. That is where video converter software comes on stage.

The modern market offers a rich array of programs that can change video formats. Downloadable and online converters, free and paid – you have numerous options to choose from. This article outlines one of the most demandable products among users released by Movavi. The developer is known for producing top-tier software intended for processing photos and videos. With Movavi Video Converter, switching between different formats will be a breeze. Read on to get a deeper insight into the matter.

Movavi Video Converter – Excellent Solution for Converting Video

Movavi Video Converter is feature-rich software that caters to the needs of both professionals and hobbyists. With an intuitive interface and straightforward layout, you can easily convert your clips without compromising their quality. Aside from the converter, you can benefit from extra features, such as the ability to balance sound levels, merge and trim clips, video rotation, and even more. Besides, the software has an extensive library of pre-defined conversion and optimization profiles. The program supports multiple formats, including 4K. If you want to learn what exactly a video converter does with a video, you can check out this article.

Software Features

Movavi Video Converter is well-elaborated software that incorporates a slew of features. Although this product isn’t suitable for professional video editing, you can use it to fine-tune your footage with basic tools quickly. Familiarize yourself with the outstanding functionality of this tool.

Convert videos to 180+ video formats. With this converting tool, you will definitely find the needed video format. It is possible to transform your movies, music, and images in any format to multiple platforms and computing devices.

tool, you will definitely find the needed video format. It is possible to transform your movies, music, and images in any format to multiple platforms and computing devices. Trim and merge your films. The software allows for quick tweaking of your projects by trimming and merging video files.

Add effects. You can make your movies shine in a completely new way by complementing them with extraordinary effects. It is also possible to adjust the brightness, hue, contrast, and saturation of your video. You can customize the effects by just moving the sliders.

Compress videos with the original quality preserves. Innovative technologies included in the program allow for lossless video compression. Thus, you can easily upload your creations on digital platforms, including Twitter or Facebook.

Insert subtitles. Bring your clips to life by adding subtitles. You can import the subtitles right from your computer.

Convenient sharing options. Besides saving your projects on your computer, you can upload them to multiple digital platforms in a matter of several clicks.

How to Use Movavi Video Converter?

Movavi Video Converter is a user-friendly program with an easy learning curve. All features have a convenient layout so that you can perform the needed manipulation in several clicks. The software also adopts a drag and drop functionality to streamline the workflow and overall user experience. You can use these easy steps to figure out how to use this product quickly.

Downloading and Installation

Head over to the official Movavi website and click the “Download for Free” button. The program is compatible with Windows 7/8/10 with up-to-date patches and service packs installed. It is also possible to purchase a full license for 42,95 €. Install the software by following a simple guide. Once the installation is completed, feel free to launch the program.

Adding Files

To start your project, you need to import files into the program. You can use the “Add Files” button or just drag and drop your clip from your computer. It is even possible to add entire folders to the software. Thus, you can convert batches of clips which will considerably save your time and efforts.

File Format Selection

You can select the needed format from the menu list. If you aren’t sure about the format you need, it is possible to pick the playback device or platform. The system will choose the most suitable format, even if you are going to further edit your clip with such tools as Magisto.

Settings Configuration

You can adjust the video and audio settings, including video quality, aspect ratio, and size of a file. All the features the program adopts are completely customizable.

Video Converting

Before you start converting the files, choose the output folder. Click the “Convert” button to get the process started. Once the program completes the conversion, it automatically saves your video to the previously determined folder. The overall process takes a few minutes.

Difference between Desktop and Online Versions

Movavi Video Converter is compatible with Windows and Mac OS. Also, you can benefit from the web-based version of this product. Although both versions serve the same users’ needs, they have a few differences. While an online product includes a basic feature set, its desktop contender is more powerful and boasts broad functionality. However, if your project requires a simple file conversion, choosing a web-based video converter is a wise choice. It doesn’t require installation, so you can save time. In case you need to work with a batch of files, opt for a downloadable version since it has an unlimited number of conversions. Also, you won’t be restricted in the file size.

Final Word

Movavi Video Converter is a universal tool that allows you to transform your movies into multiple formats while preserving their original quality. The program also employs basic video editing functionality. It is possible to crop and trim a clip, add a watermark, adjust white balance, contrast, and even more. Besides, you can add subtitles, which makes this product a good option for turning a blog post into a video. Before purchasing a full license, you can test the functionality of the product using its demo version. Moreover, you can make full benefit of this software by using it as an image converter, audio converter, or even video-to-audio converter.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals