New Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Laptop is fully upgradable

Unlike most laptops created by the likes of Dell, Apple and others Eurocom has created a laptop with fully upgradable components. The EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 offers native support for PCIe 4.0 when using 11th Generation Intel (Rocket Lake) CPUs via one of its M.2 2280 SSD slots and is one of the few laptops built to utilise the modular GPU technology based on the MXM 3.1 version 2.0 socket technology. The laptops modular design allow for safe removal and replacement of the computers CPU, GPU, Memory, Storage, LCD, and more. Specifications for the laptop include :

Chipset: Intel Z590 Express

GPU Technology:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 | 6 GB GDDR6 | 115 W TGP + (15 W w/ Dynamic Boost)|

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 | 8 GB GDDR6 | 125 W TGP + (15 W w/ Dynamic Boost)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 |16 GB GDDR6 | 150 W TGP+ (15 W w/ Dynamic Boost)

Processor: socketed, desktop LGA1200 CPU, up to Intel i9-11900K (8C/16T)

Memory: up to 128 GB; DDR4-3200; 4x 260- pin, 1.2 V, SODIMM sockets

Storage: Up to 32 TB of hyper-speed NVMe SSD storage with 4 physical drives; 4x M.2 2280 SSD NVMe (1x PCIe Gen4x4 + 3x PCIe Gen 3 x4)

Ports: 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 Type C; 2x Thunderbolt 4; 3x USB 3.2 Type A; 2x miniDP 1.4; 2x DC-in; 1x HDMI 2.0 output (with HDCP); 1x 2-in-1 Audio jack (Headphone/Microphone); 1x 2-in-1 Audio jack (Microphone/SPDIF Optical); 1x RJ-45 LAN

Display Technology: 17.3″ FHD 1080p (1920×1080) 300Hz; UHD 4K (3840×2160) 60Hz; eDP with Optional G-Sync to support 4 total monitors (including the laptop display).

Communications: 2.5 GB LAN RJ-45 port Killer E3000; supports Killer DoubleShot Pro (w/ Killer WLAN)

Card Reader: 1x microSD Card Reader

Keyboard: RGB Keyboard with individual key illumination; N-Key Rollover & Anti-Ghosting; Microsoft Precision Touchpad with multi-gesture two buttons

Loaded with Security: TPM 2.0; Fingerprint scanner; Kensington lock

Audio System: S/PDIF Output (Optical); Creative Super X-Fi Ultra DSP chip; Creative Sound Blaster Atlas; ESS SABRE HiFi DAC for high resolution headphone output

AC Adapter: 2x 280 W; 100-240 V, 50-60Hz Auto-Switching (Worldwide)

Battery: 8 Cells Smart Li-Ion; 97Wh

Weight and Dimensions: Weight- 3.8 kg/8.36 lbs; Thickness- 1.76″/44 mm; WxDxH- 399 mm x 319 mm x 44 mm/15.96″ x 12.76″ x 1.76″

“PCIe 4.0 Gen 4 x4 technology is twice as fast as PCIe 3.0 and double the bandwidth. More specifically, PCIe 4.0 offers up to16 GT/s data transfer rate compared to PCIe 3.0’s 8.0 GT/s data transfer rate. With this, the Sky Z7 R2 can utilize the fastest NVMe drives available today (such as the Samsung 980 Pro Gen 4.0 x4), which delivers read speeds up to 7000 MB/s, making it 2 times faster than PCIe 3.0 SSD’s and 12.7 times faster than SATA SSDs.

Having slots or sockets allows the Sky Z7 R2 to customized, upgraded and modified with compatible parts- giving this Eurocom Mobile Supercomputer the ability to run the most demanding applications and perform high level tasks for a very long time. As newer and improved technologies emerge within the same chipset, the EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2’s hardware components such as the CPU, GPU, RAM, storage, LCD, to name a few, can all be upgraded and replaced relatively easy in order to acquire more power as desired. Having modular components greatly increases the laptop’s lifespan for many years and prevents the cycle of having to buy new laptops every few years, which can be the case with most laptops that have non-upgradeable components.”

Source : TPU : Eurocom

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals