EU wants Netflix and other streaming companies to limit streaming resolution

With many people working from home and many others also at home due to the coronavirus outbreak there are concerns on whether broadband companies will be able to keep up with demand.

The European Union is asking streaming services like Netflix to restrict the resolution of their streaming services.

Important phone conversation with @ReedHastings, CEO of @Netflix To beat #COVID19, we #StayAtHome Teleworking & streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain. To secure Internet access for all, let’s #SwitchToStandard definition when HD is not necessary. — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) March 18, 2020

Netflix has responded and said that many ISPs already have measures in place for things like Netflix, you can see what they had to say below.

Commissioner Breton is right to highlight the importance of ensuring that the internet continues to run smoothly during this critical time,” the company spokesperson said. “We’ve been focused on network efficiency for many years, including providing our open connect service for free to telecommunications companies.”

Netflix’s “adaptive streaming” technology also adjusted the resolution of a video according to available bandwidth in the home or local area, they added.

It will be interesting to see if ISPs can keep up with demand over the next few weeks so that everyone is able to stay online during the outbreak.

Source MacRumors

