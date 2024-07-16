Cervoz 2.5GbE M.2 2230 (AE) Ethernet Card

Cervoz, manufacturer and designer of industrial-grade storage, memory, and expansion cards, has launched its latest Ethernet card in the form of the 2.5GbE M.2 2230 (A+E key) PCIe Ethernet Card. This compact yet powerful solution addresses the growing demands of 4K streaming and IoT applications, offering speeds up to 2.5 times faster than traditional Gigabit networks. The new Ethernet card ensures seamless connectivity and reduced latency, making it an ideal choice for high-bandwidth applications.

Cervoz Ethernet Card

Key Takeaways Speeds up to 2.5 times faster than traditional Gigabit networks

Compact M.2 2230 (A+E key) design

Ideal for 4K streaming and high-performance NAS systems

Backward compatibility with existing Cat5e cabling

Wide operation temperature range of -40°C to 85°C

Surge protection up to 2kV

Available in M.2 2280 (B+M keys) versions

Uses slots typically reserved for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Features MECFIX mounting mechanism for flexible installation

Why Opt for 2.5GbE?

Choosing 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (2.5GbE) offers a balance of speed and cost-effectiveness. This technology delivers speeds up to 2.5 times faster than traditional networks, making it ideal for 4K streaming and large-scale data transfers. It remains cost-efficient due to its backward compatibility with existing infrastructure, such as Cat5e cabling. While upgrading to 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) is becoming popular, it requires investment in new hardware. Therefore, 2.5GbE provides a cost-effective solution that boosts network performance using existing setups, making it a smart choice for current needs and future expansions.

Minimal Footprint, Seamless Upgrade

The new 2.5GbE M.2 2230 Ethernet card, also available in M.2 2280 (B+M keys) versions, enhances connectivity in space-constrained settings like embedded systems, mini PCs, and mini servers. Its compact design fits easily into tight spaces, providing flexible and robust connectivity without sacrificing performance. Moreover, its A+E key configuration uses slots typically reserved for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth purposes, which are often unused, thereby optimizing system capabilities seamlessly.

Enhanced Robustness and Versatility

Heat is a common challenge in space-constrained and high-performance devices. Cervoz’s 2.5GbE M.2 Ethernet Expansion Solutions perform reliably under harsh conditions, featuring a wide operation temperature range of -40°C to 85°C and surge protection up to 2kV to ensure network integrity. Additionally, Cervoz’s innovative MECFIX mounting mechanism simplifies installation and enhances compatibility by allowing flexible connections to the daughterboard of modular expansion cards. This technology supports integration with both standard and low-profile PCI/PCIe brackets or internal PC mounting, ensuring a perfect fit for your needs.

Pricing and Availability

Cervoz’s 2.5GbE M.2 2230 Ethernet Card is available for immediate purchase through Cervoz’s official website and authorized distributors. For bulk orders and specific pricing details, potential buyers are encouraged to contact Cervoz directly or visit its website for more information.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals