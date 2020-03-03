Espresso slimline portable display measures just 5mm thick

Launched via crowdfunding campaigns the Espresso Display has raised over $500,000 thanks to over 1,300 backers and is available to order from $214 or £168 with delivery expected to take place during April 2020. “ According to a Microsoft study multiple monitors can increase productivity by 50%. Having two displays can save you 2.5 hours each day, 17.5 hours per week and 910 hours per year.”

“Espresso Displays instantly turns your laptop and phone into a portable workstation, offering a premium portable display with unique mounts and accessories. Be more productive on-the-go. At 5mm thickness, it’s lightweight, aluminium design is easy to take with you anywhere, whether it is your next flight, a local coffee shop or even right at home.”

Benefits of using the lightweight portable display include :

– PRODUCTIVITY – can increase productivity by up to 50%.

– COMFORT – increased comfort, workload management, and higher satisfaction at work.

– COMMUNICATION – remain connected in real-time while sharing information.

– SIMPLICITY – Installation and usability are simple and inexpensive.

– RELAX – after a productive day, it’s time to relax, watch a movie and play a game.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals