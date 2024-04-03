Esparagus Media Center ESP32-based streaming audio player

Are you ready to take your audio experience to the next level? The Esparagus Media Center is here to seamlessly integrate a cutting-edge streaming audio player with your existing stereo setup. Designed for the modern music enthusiast, this suite of audio devices promises to deliver high-quality sound with the added benefits of energy efficiency and the latest streaming capabilities. Whether you’re a casual listener or a dedicated audiophile, the Esparagus Media Center offers a range of features and options to suit your needs and preferences.

Esparagus Media Center

At the core of the Esparagus Media Center lies a trio of innovative devices: the Esparagus Hi-Fi MediaLink, Loud Esparagus, and Louder Esparagus. Each device is powered by the advanced ESP32 microcontroller, equipped with 16 MB Flash and 8 MB PSRAM to ensure quick start-up times and smooth performance. These devices are not just potent; they are adaptable, supporting multi-room audio configurations and offering customizable hardware and software. With the Esparagus Media Center, you can create a tailored audio setup that perfectly matches your preferences and living space.

The devices in the Esparagus Media Center lineup are designed with both performance and user experience in mind. They feature ultra-low-noise LDOs to minimize audio interference, external Wi-Fi antennas for improved wireless connectivity, and RGB LEDs for easy status indication. These thoughtful inclusions demonstrate the attention to detail that sets the Esparagus Media Center apart from other audio solutions on the market.

Streaming Audio Player

Enjoy effortless streaming from popular services such as Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay, and Logitech Media Server. The Esparagus Media Center is designed to make it simple to play your favorite tunes, whether they’re the latest releases or treasured tracks from your personal collection. With support for a wide range of streaming platforms and services, you’ll never run out of music to explore and enjoy.

The Esparagus Media Center devices are also compatible with a variety of audio setups and configurations. Whether you’re looking to enhance a single room or create a multi-room audio experience, these devices can be easily integrated into your existing system. This flexibility allows you to gradually upgrade your sound system over time, adding new devices and features as your needs and preferences evolve.

For the discerning audiophile, the Esparagus Hi-Fi MediaLink stands out. This internal amplifier upgrade includes a superior DAC, enhancing audio clarity and detail. It’s the kind of upgrade that transforms your listening experience, making every note more resonant. Whether you’re enjoying your favorite album or discovering new artists, the Esparagus Hi-Fi MediaLink ensures that you hear every nuance and detail.

ESP32-based

The Loud Esparagus is the ideal choice for those with space constraints. Compact yet powerful, it runs on a USB-C adapter and can power 3-watt speakers, delivering quality sound in smaller rooms without taking up much space. This device is perfect for bedrooms, home offices, or any other area where you want to enjoy great audio without sacrificing valuable square footage.

For larger areas, the Louder Esparagus offers a robust solution. It boasts a 20-watt per channel D-class amplifier and provides both Ethernet and wireless connectivity options. This device is designed to fill your space with rich, immersive sound, making it ideal for living rooms, entertainment centers, or even outdoor spaces. With the Louder Esparagus, you can create a truly captivating audio experience that engages and delights.

All devices in the Esparagus Media Center lineup utilize the community-approved squeezelite-esp32 firmware, which guarantees stability and ease of use. This commitment to using trusted, open-source software ensures that your audio setup remains reliable and secure, even as you enjoy the latest features and updates.

The Esparagus Media Center is a versatile and comprehensive audio solution that meets a range of needs. Whether you’re enhancing a cozy room or a grand space, these devices provide superior audio quality, energy efficiency, and the convenience of modern streaming services. With its combination of advanced technology, user-friendly design, and flexible configuration options, the Esparagus Media Center is the perfect choice for anyone looking to elevate their sound system and experience audio like never before. Upgrade your audio setup today and discover a new level of listening enjoyment with the Esparagus Media Center which will soon be available to purchase via the Crowd Supply website.



