Epic Games MetaHuman Creator enters Early Access with 50 ready-made models to try

Epic Games has this week announced that its innovative MetaHuman Creator has now entered Early Access, after first being unveiled back in February. The Early Access program for MetaHuman Creator enables anyone to create their own unique MetaHumans and download them for direct use in Unreal Engine. Epic has also provided over 50 ready-made MetaHumans for you to download and use in your Unreal Engine projects directly from Quixel Bridge. Simply download the free application and click on the MetaHumans section.

“Due to the cloud-based nature of the application, we need to add applicants gradually, so it may take a few days before you get your turn. Rest assured, we will do our best to get everyone on board as soon as possible! For those who just want to get going right away in Unreal Engine, we’re also providing over 50 ready-made MetaHumans for you to download and use in your projects directly from Quixel Bridge. Simply download the free application and click on the MetaHumans section. For more information, see the documentation.”

