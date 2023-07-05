Boox Tab Mini C color ePaper tablet

Unveiling the newest addition to the ePaper tablet lineup, Boox recently introduced the Tab Mini C. This device has more than meets the eye; its compact design, combined with a vibrant color ePaper reader, offers a refreshingly unique user experience that will pleasantly surprise both dedicated eReaders and tablet aficionados alike.

Don’t be fooled by its modest size. Despite boasting a 7.8-inch footprint, the Tab Mini C comes loaded with a potent Qualcomm CPU and an exclusive GPU. The device’s strength lies in its seamless integration of the latest Android 11 OS and firmware, allowing you to dive into a vast universe of apps. From your favorite Webtoons and Google Play Books to any app that catches your fancy, the Tab Mini C’s enchanting Kaleido 3 screen is ready to deliver.

Color ePaper tablet

Performance-wise, it’s in a class of its own, with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, enough to satisfy even the most dedicated of digital hoarders. It promises an impressive performance, on par with traditional tablets, ensuring you can freely use third-party apps without compromising on speed or efficiency.

The device is further equipped with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, dual-tone front lights, a G-sensor, and supports various book formats. This means whether you are reading colorful novels, manga, or simply browsing the web, you can rest assured that your visual content will be comfortably viewed and brilliantly displayed.

Tab Mini C tablet

Its compact size and lightweight build mean you can conveniently carry it wherever you go. On a bus, metro, plane, or even if you’re off to an adventure, reading and drawing are made simple and portable with the Tab Mini C.

“BOOX Tab Mini C is our first color ePaper tablet PC with a 7.8” E Ink Kaleido3 screen and Super Refresh Technology. With the close-to-paper screen, you can read colorful novels, play fun apps and sketch ideas in 16 soothing colors. And the exclusive GPU, octa-core CPU, and Android 11 OS just take this device to the next level in terms of web browsing and comic scrolling. And, with the magnetic case and stylus, you can take the device and its accessories with you wherever you go.”

The Tab Mini C is not only functional but also exceptionally stylish. It showcases a sleek metal back case that is subtly colored and crafted with a smooth, curved shape. This design doesn’t just add to its aesthetic appeal, but also offers an ergonomic grip for those extended reading sessions.

With a focus on enhancing the digital reading experience, the Tab Mini C promises to bring something different to the table. Its harmonious blend of a compact form factor, powerful internals, vibrant color display, and the freedom of Android makes it a standout option in the current eReader market. Eager to experience this novel reading experience? The Tab Mini C is all set to redefine your digital reading habits.

The device’s color ePaper screen is a technological marvel. Utilizing the advanced Kaleido 3 color E Ink technology, the Tab Mini C flaunts a crisp resolution of 300 PPI for black and white images and 150 PPI for displaying a wide gamut of 4,096 colors. It incorporates BOOX’s Super Refresh Technology, delivering four refresh modes optimized for various tasks – reading, note-taking, and using apps on the vibrant ePaper screen.

Pricing and Aavailability

The Tab Mini C is now available for purchase in the official BOOX Shop at a price of $449.99 / €499.99, with the Pen Plus stylus included as part of the standard package. For those looking for added value, an exclusive bundle with a free magnetic cover is also available only in the official BOOX Shop.

Source : Boox



