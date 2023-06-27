Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 unveiled

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest mobile platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and this new processor and platform is designed for value smartphones and we can expect to see it being used in smartphones in the second half of 2023.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the new Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which has been creatively engineered to make incredible mobile experiences accessible to more consumers globally. Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 provides effortless, all-day use with fast CPU speeds, sharp photography and videography, plus speedy 5G and Wi-Fi for reliable connections.

“Snapdragon – at its core – is driving innovation while meeting the demands of OEMs and the broader industry,” said Matthew Lopatka, director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “With this generational advancement in the Snapdragon 4-series, consumers will have greater access to the most popular and relevant mobile features and capabilities. We optimized every aspect of the platform in order to maximize the experiences for users.”

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is packed with upgrades to provide better performance, optimal 5G connectivity, and richer experiences for users.

You can find out some more information about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 platform over a the Qualcomm website at the link below, it will be interesting to see what handsets this new processor is used in.

Source Qualcomm



