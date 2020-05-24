EQUO environmentally friendly straws made from

Single use plastic straws have become a huge problem worldwide, EQUO has been designed to provide an alternative made from coconut, sugarcane, rice and grass. The environmentally friendly straws this month launched via Kickstarter and offer a plastic free, chemical free non-toxic and 100% biodegradable and con possible alternative to plastic straws. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique straws available in four different options : rice, grass, sugarcane and coconut.

“Manufacturing a new product that is based on natural eco-friendly materials is going to be expensive at the start and we know right now its priced higher than paper and plastic straws. We know we have challenges in this area of cost to the end consumer, but we believe if we get enough volume and interest we can work together with everyone to drive down the cost of our product to a price that is affordable for everyone. In order to negotiate and drive down the price we need mass support and orders to do so.”

Source : Kickstarter

