Endwalker, Final Fantasy XIV Online expansion arrives Fall 2021

Matt Hilton Director of Community at Square Enix has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to confirm that the next expansion for the Endwalker, Final Fantasy XIV Onlines game will be officially launching during the fall of 2021 and will be available to play in both the latest generation PlayStation 5 and older generation PlayStation 4 consoles. The open beta for the next expansion in the Endwalker, Final Fantasy XIV Online universe will be available to view from April 13th 2021 onwards. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest expansion currently under development.

” While we werenít able to see everyone in person at our Fan Festival events this year, we are all very excited to have been able to bring you a first look at Endwalker, our fourth expansion pack! During the showcase, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida shared a lot of details about Endwalker. Weíre back on the Source following our adventures in the First, but as might be expected, an even greater calamity was brewing in our absence. Endwalker will feature the climax of the long-running Hydaelyn and Zodiark story arc, which is not only exciting for our veteran players, but also means itís a great time for new players to jump in and enjoy the amazing story leading up to Endwalkerís release! In addition to the new story, adventurers can look forward to multiple new jobs, an increased level cap, vast new areas, adjustments to the battle system, as well as a variety of new battles (face off against Anima!), crafter and gatherer content.”

Many exciting pieces of content are coming with Endwalker, here are some of the new features Yoshida announced during the showcase:

– Journey to Thavnair, the imperial capital of Garlemald, and even the Moon!

– New Jobs: Sage and more

– Level Cap Increase from 80 to 90

– Expansive new areas, including Garlemald, Thavnair, and the city of Radz-at-Han.

– A New Tribe: the Arkasodara

– New threats, including Anima.

– New Dungeons

– Secrets Revealed in a New Alliance Raid Series

– New Small-scale PvP Mode

– An Additional ìTrustî ally: Estinien Wyrmblood

– A New Residential District: Ishgard

– Updates to the Gold Saucer

– Relaxing Fun in Island Sanctuary

– New Gear and Crafting Recipes

– Expanded Horizons via the Data Center Travel System

“Alisaie and Alphinaud (finally!) get their turn in the spotlight, and it looks like Alphinaud changed jobs for the occasion. The Warrior of Light seems to have shaken off the darkness from Shadowbringers and is sporting some well-worn Paladin armor as wellóbut we canít ignore the fact that heís on the moon! There is a lot packed into that teaser, but we still have much more to share.”

Source : PlayStation Blog

