Microsoft end of support for OneDrive sync app on macOS September 10th

Apple Mac users using the OneDrive sync app on macOS 10.12 and macOS 10.13 should know that Microsoft has announced the end of support for the OneDrive sync app on certain macOS operating systems. Announcing that on September 10th 2021 Microsoft will end support for the OneDrive sync app on macOS Sierra 10.12 and macOS High Sierra 10.13. Microsoft is ending support so that they can focus their resources on “new technologies and supported operating systems“.

The end OneDrive sync app end of support will impact both OneDrive business and personal users, although this should not come as too big a surprise as both macOS Sierra 10.12 and macOS High Sierra 10.13 have been out of Apple’s mainline support since September 2019 and November 2020, respectively.

“Going forward, only the three most recent versions of macOS will be supported. When a new major version of macOS is released, we will support the new version and the previous two versions. To ensure a smooth transition we recommend that you upgrade machines accordingly. We recommend you upgrade to macOS Mojave 10.14 or above. For the best user experience and longest support lifecycle, we recommend upgrading to macOS Big Sur 11.0 or above.”

How users will be impacted with end of support for OneDrive sync app on macO September 10th, 2021:

– Existing OneDrive sync app installations on unsupported operating systems will stop updating. These clients will continue to run, but their functionality will no longer be tested. It is not advised to continue to run on these unsupported operating systems.

– New installations on unsupported operating systems will be blocked.

– Bugs and issues found on or specific to unsupported operating systems will no longer be investigated or fixed.

Source : Microsoft

