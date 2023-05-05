Aegis NVX 256-bit AES XTS hardware encrypted USB storage

Anyone in the market for 256-bit AES XTS hardware encrypted USB storage might be interested in a new piece of kit launched by Apricorn this week in the form of the Aegis NVX. Available in capacities of 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB the external USB storage is priced from $339-$739 depending on how much storage you require. Specifically designed to immediately protect your raw data delivered directly from its source at high speeds USB drive features 10Gbs and high-speed read/write capabilities at 1,000 MB/s. Making it invaluable for filmmaking and healthcare where write speeds over 600 Mb/s are critical.

Features of the new 256-bit AES XTS hardware encrypted USB storage include on-the fly 100% hardware-based encryption, Software-free setup and operation, one Admin and four separate User PINs, OS Agnostic completely cross-platform compatible, Onboard wear-resistant keypad for authentication, Real-time 256bit AES-XTS hardware encryption, Separate administrator and user modes, Forced-Enrollment / and User Forced Enrollment, Programmable minimum PIN length, Advanced configurations for enhanced security, Rugged milled aluminum 6061 alloy with breakaway fasteners and epoxy threadlock and IP67 validated against water and dust intrusion.

256-bit AES XTS hardware encrypted USB storage

“For most applications, the speeds of our encrypted HDDs and SSDs continue to do a great job of covering the performance needs of our users,” added Markley. “But teams who are working with technology such as HD video cameras, medical imaging and forensic tools are going to be excited about the speed and rugged security of this device. They can take the NVX in any environment and it’s going to protect their data in real-time with USB 10GBs, a superspeed transfer rate that is not limited by the traditional USB type. Plus, it doesn’t require software.”

“With the advent of NVMe technology, Apricorn saw an opportunity to develop encrypted storage for users who are operating ultra-fast devices but have had to settle for awkward, multi-step means of securing data,” said Kurt Markley, U.S. Managing Director at Apricorn. “We built the NVX with NVMe speeds, and took it a step further with our own unique approach based on Apricorn’s 40-year legacy as pioneers in secure device innovation. We patented our design, which takes high-speed output and simultaneously writes and encrypts on the fly. It can keep up with whatever machine it’s hooked up to, with speed to spare”

Source : Apricorn





