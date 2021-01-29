DOACE massager gun with EMS Electric Pulse Massage technology hits Kickstarter

DOACE is an EMS massage again offering Electric Pulse Massage together with EMS Therapy and five deep tissue massage modes. Its unique U-shaped design offers a more controllable grip and easy access to its controls. Running at less than 45 dB and offering 40 to 60 Hz at 1800 to 4000 rpm the mass and scan offers 20 levels to choose from and its rechargeable battery can provide anything from 4 to 24 hours of battery life depending on the mode and usage. The DOACE EMS has 15 gear options and its intensity can be chosen to suit individual users and can be connected to EMS patches when needed.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $139 or £103 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the DOACE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the DOACE massager gun project play the promotional video below.

“DOACE massage gun that integrates unique design and technologies. DOACE redefines the conventional design of massage guns by implementing ergonomic features for a better grip and control. Besides that, we implement two different massage relieving technology into one device. By combining percussion therapy and EMS therapy, DOACE is able to effectively remove muscle soreness and improve muscle recovery.”

Charger: 110-240V, 50/60Hz

Battery: 2500 mAh, 16.8V, lithium battery

Charging input: 5V2A

Charging time: 2.5-3H

EMS frequency: 2-140HZ 8-120HZ

Massager gun frequency: 2-140HZ

Massager gun speed: 1800-4000rpm

The DOACE massage gun comes with nine massage heads and each massage head has its own distinctive function for different muscle group and each one is easily swapped when required.

“DOACE redefines the shape of massager guns with a unique “U” shaped design. This structure is easier to hold when used single-handedly hand. When using it on the back, it can be held with both hands for precise vertical strength. When percussion mode is on, the vertical moves relaxes your muscles.”

“There are electrode pads on the handles on both sides of DOACE. You can feel the massage function of EMS by holding the handle. It can effectively massage from the small hand muscles to the arm muscles. This kind of massage is very gentle and will not harm muscles, it is suitable for muscle rehabilitation.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the massager gun, jump over to the official DOACE crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals