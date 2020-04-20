Longtail RescueBiner “professional-grade” emergency tool

A new emergency rescue tool has been launched by a Kickstarter this week, designed to provide a rational grade tool inspired by first responders but made for anyone. Check out the video below to learn more about its unique design, construction and inspiration.Early bird pledges are available from just $20 with shipping expected to take place throughout the United States during August 2020.

“The Rescue Biner is a professional grade carabiner built to be there for you in the event of auto accident. In those moments, seconds count. Inspired by first responders. Made to be used by anyone. Ergonomic design is comfortable and intuitive to use with a grip handle gate and thumb pad. These features work together to provide excellent control while using the Rescue Biner. Apart from the life-saving functionality, the Rescue Biner is a great multi-use carabiner. Use if for various outdoor activities including camping, fishing, hunting, kayaking, rafting, etc.”

“The Rescue Biner is a patented, high-quality aluminum carabiner designed to cut a seat belt, break a window, and help you or someone you love escape in the event of an auto vehicle accident. The combination guide and blade cover protects fingers and other large items while easily guiding the seatbelt to the ultra-sharp blade, capable of making quick work of a seatbelt, webbing, fishing line and other items. Easily replaceable to maintain a sharp edge. Tungsten carbide tip ensures the integrated window breaker works on the first try with very little effort.”

Source : Kickstarter

