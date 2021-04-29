NAO keychain emergency phone charger

Even with today’s larger batteries the inevitable sometimes happens and your phone battery dies just when you need it the most. NAO has been designed to help provide power to your phone for those emergency calls and when you can’t get to a power socket or battery pack.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates). If the NAO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the NAO emergency phone charger project review the promotional video below.

“Any startup has to be ready for unexpected problems in shipping, manufacturing, etc. And of course any startup has to be ready for its own, unique problems. In our case it is small sizes of NAO creating difficulties in manufacturing. And we confidently think we are able to overcome all problems. Because we still have that crazy excitement that drove us from the very beginning)))”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the emergency phone charger, jump over to the official NAO crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

