AAEON introduces new Intel 11th Generation embedded systems

Today AAEON has announced the expansion of its embedded systems range with 11th Generation Intel Core processors being added to several key embedded form factors, such as the PICO-TGU4, GENE-TGU6, and COM-TGUC6. AAEON also has two new products coming soon, based on the Intel Atom x6000E series processors and Intel Pentium and Celeron N and J series processors.

The 11th Generation Intel Core processors, now the third generation of Intel’s 10 nm microarchitecture, provide performance above the current industry standard 8th and 9th Generation processors. These processors also open up access to cutting edge technologies, featuring the Intel Iris Xe graphics (Gen 12), PCIe 4.0, Thunderbolt 4, USB4, DDR4 and LPDDR4x memory, and Deep Learning Boost on select SKUs.

“With the release of these two families of Intel processors, AAEON will provide developers and users with a broader range of products to power applications from kiosks and digital displays, to edge computing IoT networks and AI applications,” said Kevin Chiu, Vice President of AAEON’s Embedded Computing Division. “Thanks to our partnership and working closely with Intel, we look forward to providing cutting edge solutions to our customers, and expanding our lineup of products featuring these innovative processors,” Kevin Chiu added. “AAEON will also sell the Intel Customer Reference Board for Intel Pentium and Celeron N and J series processors through our eShop.”

The PICO-EHL4 brings these efficient processors to the PICO-ITX form factor, along with a strong compliment of I/O features, including four USB3.2 Gen 2 ports, two HDMI ports, and two Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports. AAEON will also bring this family of Intel processors to the UP Board line up with the UP Squared Pro 2 (UPN-EHL01), featuring M.2 3042/3052 slot designed for 4G and 5G support.

“The new Intel Atom x6000E series processor and Intel Pentium and Celeron series processor demonstrate Intel’s commitment to our customers by delivering an IoT centric, highly integrated processor that can handle a variety of workloads, form factors and use conditions. This allows AAEON to enable next-generation performance and new capabilities across their broad portfolio of products,” said Mandy Mock, Vice President of IOT Platform Management, Intel.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals