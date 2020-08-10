Supermicro SuperServer E100-9W-H fanless embedded mini PC $999

A new embedded mini PC is now availablel for $999 in the form of the Supermicro’s SuperServer E100-9W-H a fanless mini pc powered by an Intel Core i7-8665UE Quad Core 1.70 – 4.40 GHz processor.

“Supermicro fanless embedded mini pc with Intel Core i7-8665UE quad core processor. Features dual Intel GbE LAN ports, two M.2 slots for SSD, a DIO connector via DB9, and dual display via HDMI and DisplayPort. Expandable with a M.2 2230 slot for WIFI, four serial COM ports, and eight USB ports (four USB 3.1 Gen2 and four USB 2.0). Ideal for industrial automation, retail, kiosk, interactive info system, and digital signage.”

Features of the Supermicro SuperServer E100-9W-H fanless embedded mini PC :

– Intel Core i7-8665UE Quad Core Processor

– Supports up to 64GB DDR4 SODIMM Memory

– Supports 2 x M.2 2280 Drives, and 1 x M.2 2230 for WiFI

– Dual Intel GbE LAN, DIO via DB9, 4 x USB 3.1 Ports

– Fanless Compact Chassis: 5.94″ x 1.73″ x 7.68″

Source :Fanless Tech

