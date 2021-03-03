World’s thinnest 1TB Ver 3.1 UFS embedded flash memory unveiled by KIOXIA



KIOXIA has this week introduced the world’s thinnest 1TB Ver 3.1 UFS embedded flash memory, which is now sampling as a 1 terabyte (TB) Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 3.1 embedded flash memory device. The UFS is housed in a 1.1 mm-high package, making it the thinnest 1 TB UFS offering currently available, as well as utilising KIOXIA’s BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory to achieve sequential read speed of up to 2,050 MB/sec and sequential write speed of up to 1,200 MB/sec.

The new UFS 1 TB device includes the following features:

– WriteBooster: Enables significantly faster write speeds.

– Host Performance Booster (HPB) Ver. 2.0: Improves random read performance by utilizing the host side memory to store logical to physical translation tables. While HPB Ver. 1.0 only enables 4 KB chunk size access, HPB Ver. 2.0 enables wider access – which can further boost random read performance.

“KIOXIA continues to demonstrate its leadership in UFS memory with the introduction of the world’s thinnest package 1 TB UFS device,” noted Scott Beekman, senior director of managed flash memory products for KIOXIA America, Inc. “As we scale to higher densities and increase performance, we enable the next generation of smartphones and mobile applications to continue to expand their features and capabilities.”

Source : KIOXIA : TPU

