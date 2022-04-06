New Elgato HD60 X Capture Card launched with all-new architecture

Elgato has launched a new next-generation capture card in the form of the HD60 X featuring an all-new architecture with a variable refresh rate, 4K @60 HDR10 passthrough 1080p @60 HDR recording, unlimited capture and instant game view.

Features of the new Elgato HD60 X Capture Card

– 4K60 HDR10, 1440p120, 1080p120, 1080p240, VRR passthrough.

– High resolution 4K30 or 1080p60 HDR10 capture.

– No watermarks, no time limits, no subscriptions.

– Play in HDR while capturing in SDR.

– Save gameplay retroactively with Flashback Recording.

– Ultra-low latency for seamless audio/video syncing.

– Stream to YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming and more.

– Works with OBS, Streamlabs, Vmix, Zoom, and more.

– Use Stream Deck to trigger Flashback Recording, screenshots, and more.

– Plug and play setup on Windows and Mac.

“The Elgato HD60 X connects to your console and sends raw video to both your gaming screen and streaming PC. Setup is a breeze. HDMI and USB-C cable included. Play your favorite titles as intended with up to 4K60 HDR10 passthrough. Or enjoy high frame rates when gaming in 1440p120 or 1080p240. Variable Refresh Rate is one of the greatest technologies to hit screens and consoles. HD60 X gets out of your way for next-gen gaming without lag or screen tearing.”

“4K Capture Utility (4KCU), Elgato’s powerful yet easy-to-use game capture software, is custom-built for creators looking to record without limitations. 4KCU captures all content – gameplay, cutscenes, soundtrack, chat – in high-resolution 1080p60 HDR10 or 4K30 quality with pristine 48kHz audio. If 4KCU is not set to record, Flashback Recording automatically caches several hours of gameplay so you can slide back in time to capture retroactively.

Live Commentary enables you to save your voice as a separate track and adjust levels on the fly. To record while broadcasting live, Stream Link technology outputs HD60 X’s native feed to 4KCU and third-party broadcast software like OBS Studio, so you can record clean, clutter-free gameplay while streaming with overlays, alerts, etc.”

“Gameplay recordings are saved directly to your hard drive in space-saving HEVC format. 4KCU’s Library enables convenient file management tools, including Smart Folders to find and group recordings based on your search criteria.

Files may be exported as AAF files for immediate editing in software such as Adobe Premiere or Vegas Pro. Fully compatible with PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and dual-PC setups, HD60 X makes it possible for creators to capture gameplay in the highest quality without compromising their next-gen gaming experience.”

Source : Elgato

