Electrly Review – The Top EV Charger Manufacturer in the Game

Electric vehicles are rapidly gaining popularity as a sustainable mode of transportation, and the increasing adoption of EVs has amplified the demand for efficient and dependable charging infrastructure. The biggest apprehension among consumers about electric cars is the limited range due to battery life. However, the availability of charging stations at various locations has alleviated this concern.

This review article provides an in-depth analysis of Electrly, encompassing its features, benefits, and customer service. Whether you are a business proprietor seeking to install EV charging stations for your patrons or an EV driver searching for convenient charging alternatives, this review will assist you in evaluating if Electrly is the optimal choice for your requirements.

Electrly – Brand Overview

Electrly, founded in 2015 and based in China, is an intelligent EV charger manufacturer for drivers and industries. With a comprehensive lineup of EV charging products, including portable chargers, level 1 and level 2 AC chargers, DC fast chargers, and more, Electrly has established itself as the top EV charging station supplier in China, with products exported to over 30 countries worldwide.

The three main categories of charging equipment supplied by Electrly are:

Home EV Chargers : Their home chargers are compact, efficient and easy to install and use. They are suitable for houses and also for apartments.

: Their home chargers are compact, efficient and easy to install and use. They are suitable for houses and also for apartments. Business EV Chargers : Easy to manage, the commercial charging options are suitable for various types of businesses, whether for private companies or publicly available charging stations.

: Easy to manage, the commercial charging options are suitable for various types of businesses, whether for private companies or publicly available charging stations. DC Fast EV Chargers: For drivers who don’t want to wait too long to charge their EV, DC fast charging products are designed to provide drivers with maximum charging in a shorter time frame.

Electrly Review – Featured EV Charger Products

As a first-rate EV charger manufacturer, Electrly produces a comprehensive selection of EV chargers, ranging from basic home chargers to high-capacity commercial rapid chargers.

Level 1 and 2 chargers function on AC power and are suitable for residential use. However, in certain cases, Level 2 chargers may need a power supply upgrade since they require 3-phase power, which is not accessible in every home.

Level 3 chargers are designed for commercial charging stations and utilize DC power. This enables rapid charging, ensuring EV drivers can quickly recharge their vehicles and continue their journey.

Let’s look at Electrly’s cutting-edge EV charger products in various categories to understand their differences:

1. Level 1 EV Charger: The Simplest and Most Affordable Option

Their Portable Box is a level 1 EV charger that can be conveniently plugged into a standard household socket, just like any other home appliance. It comes equipped with a Type 1 or 2 connector and is IP65 certified waterproof, making it suitable for outdoor use in mild weather conditions.

With a charging capacity of 3 kWh, it is ideal for overnight charging, providing a slow but steady charge to your EV.

Pros:

Portable and easily stored when not in use

Lightweight but robust with affordable pricing

Easy to use and install

Cons:

Slow charging

2. Level 2 EV Charger: The Most Common Type of Home Charging Station

There are two main types of wall-mounted home EV chargers.

The Home Mini Wallbox is a compact charger requiring installation to connect to the AC supply directly, and is a 7 KWh charger, charging at twice the speed of the Portable Box. It is IP65 waterproof and can be installed on an outside wall. Its optional security feature requires RFID identification to prevent unauthorized use..

The Smart Home Wallbox features smart mobile app control with WiFi Mesh support, and is OCPP compliant. It uses either 7KWh or 11 KWh, and is ideal for fast charging.

Pros:

Faster charging speed

Intelligent control

Outside all-weather use is ok

Cons:

Permits may be required for installation

Need a qualified electrician to install

3. Level 3 EV Charger: The Fastest Charging Option Available for EVs

When you’re on a road trip, you don’t want to waste hours waiting for your EV to recharge. That’s why commercial charging stations typically offer Level 3 charging, utilizing a DC power supply. Some of these units can provide up to 120 KWh of power, enabling a full charge in under an hour, giving you time to rest before hitting the road again.

However, rapid charging poses a challenge as it can cause the battery to heat up rapidly, potentially shortening its lifespan.

The Turbo FC60 is a 60 KWh level 3 business charger with Ethernet / 4G / WiFi support, is both AC and DC compatible and has a maximum efficiency rating of 95%.

Electrly also produces the Rocket FC120, with 120 KWh power. It is both AC and DC compatible, and has Type A RCD installed, which is a safety feature protecting the system from faults or tripping during high-power charging.

Pros:

Charge up to 80% battery capacity in 30 minutes

Come with a range of advanced safety features

Compatible with the charging connector standards in various countries and regions

Cons:

Not suitable for home use

Electrly Review – Key Advantages

As EVs become more popular, more companies are starting to offer products and services in the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market, so it can be difficult to decide which one is the best for your needs.

Electrly is established as a major manufacturer in the EVSE market, and has a number of key advantages which ensure it is the best choice for all EVSE needs.

24/7 Customer Support

Electrly’s customer support team (support@electrly.com) is available any time day or night, 7 days a week. Their customer service team is always available and can promptly answer the questions you have and provide assistance you need for the EV charging products and services.

Electrly Products are UL-Certified

The UL certification from the international UL safety organization demonstrates that the products have been tested to all appropriate standards. UL recognition provides credibility to authorities and the marketplace.

Safe and Reliable Products

All Electrly chargers are built with protection from issues like leakage current, over temperature and more. They have been tested to meet the highest safety standards in different regions of the world.

Reasonably Priced

At Electrly they are aware that EVs range from luxury models to the average family vehicle, so they ensure that all products are affordable by any EV user.

Electrly can keep product prices low by eliminating unnecessary manufacturing costs. They also sell products directly to customers, avoiding the involvement of middlemen and extra markup fees.

Quick Delivery

In the fast paced automotive world Electrly understands how important it is to get your EV charging facility up and running quickly, so they are dedicated to providing users with fast production lead times and timely product delivery. As soon as your order is confirmed, Electrly schedule production right away and deliver your order as soon as possible.

2-Year Warranty

To show that Electrly stands by the integrity of its products, a 2-year warranty is provided on all EV chargers, with just the provision that it is all used under normal situations.

Final Thoughts on Electrly Review

In the highly competitive and rapidly expanding EV market, Electrly stands out as one of the top manufacturers of EV chargers. Recognized for its wide range of EV products and accessories, Electrly ensures that all EV items are safe and reliable, made from the highest quality materials, and certified as well as a 2-year warranty to give the customers complete confidence.

Electrly’s charging products are tailor-made to the customer’s requirements, and every effort is made to make sure their practices and products are eco-friendly. So, take action now and get in touch with Electrly today to find out how they can help you get the perfect EV product for your needs.



