Cyclemate electric surfboard lets you skim across the waves

If you would like to learn to surf or would like to take a different approach you might be interested in the Cyclemate electric surfboard. Featuring a modular design and featuring an electric motor the waterproof high-impact design is 100% leakproof and features a removable battery and is constructed from EPP a highly crystalline polymer/gas composite material with excellent performance. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $20,000 with still 25 days remaining.

Although not cheap the electric surfboard is currently available at a discounted price allowing you to save $900 off the recommended retail price. Early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $5999 or £4837 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Cyclemate Electric surfboard is a revolutionary and innovative water surfing device, which has been refined by 118 processes, 10,000 + times of power continuity testing, 900 days of water testing, 187 times of optimization, 16 major upgrades, 8 core technologies, supplemented by complete accessories and global after-sales support. Cyclemate is committed to providing surfers around the world with superior quality and the best value for money electric surfboards.”

“When learning to surf it takes hours of practice, it costs a lot of money to hire a coach, and even if we learn it, we need the right time and weather (you need waves) to play it. Then paddle against the waves for 45 minutes, get knocked back by a few waves, maybe you’ll have a decent surf. Forget about waiting for the perfect weather conditions or the perfect wave. Surf in Los Angeles the winter, at your local pond, or in your neighbor’s pool. Surf in Australia, surf in Buenos Aires, or even surf in Mongolia for all we care.”

Cyclemate electric surfboard features

Waterproof: The battery adopts 3 layers waterproof structure design to solve the sealing problem, so that the safety of the battery has been greatly guaranteed

Efficient: battery uses the ATL original batteries, with independent development of BMS.

Patent technology: the battery lock structure as the exclusive patented technology, free tool for 3 seconds to lock/unlock quickly, Module design.

Safe and stable: with 8 heavy security protection technology (discharge protection, automatic equilibrium, overcharge protection, discharge protection, over current protection, short circuit protection, over temperature protection, power protection.) After 800 times of full load tests, we have passed the severe environmental tests of low temperature of -15 degrees Celsius and high temperature of -44 degrees Celsius.

Assuming that the Cyclemate funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Cyclemate electric surfboard project check out the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the electric surfboard, jump over to the official Cyclemate crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





