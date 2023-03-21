TIMEMORE barista electric coffee grinder raises over $2 million via Kickstarter

Coffee drinkers searching for a professional barista style electric coffee grinder might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign that is launched for the TIMEMORE and already raised over $2 million thanks to nearly 5,000 backers with still 53 days remaining on its campaign. The engineers at TIMEMORE have redesigned the electric coffee grinder to provide a precision engineered design with patented Burrs, rotary knocker, adjustable rpm, magnetic assembly, sensory brushless motor and a space-saving design. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $299 or £245 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Enjoy barista-quality coffee with freshly ground beans from the comfort of your home with Sculptor. With a unique design path, Sculptor series features patented burrs and a creative rotary knocker that provide you with perfect coffee anytime, anywhere. It’s usually difficult to clean fines thoroughly from the grinder spout. Therefore, we designed a rotary knocker to have fines cleaned effectively. You will just have to quickly turn the knocker, and most of the fines will be shaken off.”

“After adjusting dozens of CNC data, we have finally designed our Turbo burrs which can cut beans fast and consistently in 3 layers and reduce fines caused by squeezing coffee beans. With the well-designed innovative flat burrs, suitable for fine grinding required by espresso, and at the same time providing high uniformity for pour over. It is an allrounder compatible with both espresso and pour over.”

Assuming that the TIMEMORE funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the TIMEMORE electric coffee grinder project play the promotional video below.

“Join us and start your coffee journey! We have three different versions: 064, 0645 and 0785. All of them are equipped with the highest-quality burrs that bring you a great grinding experience. With such a high performance, you can taste a cup of perfect coffee every day. Fine-tune your brew, and achieve your desired flavor with adjustable RPM. It’s available to set different revolutions to give you different grinding styles so you can have more variable operations according to your preferences.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the electric coffee grinder, jump over to the official TIMEMORE crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





