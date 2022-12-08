Easy Moving professional and precise coffee grinder

Coffee drinkers searching for a versatile professional and precise coffee grinder providing both the ability to manually grind your coffee beans or enjoy the help of an electronic motor. Might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the Easy Moving coffee grinder. Featuring a modular battery and easy to clean design the Easy Moving system provides a full grinding range and features an all metal construction.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $149 or £123 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Freshly ground coffee is the base for every great cup. But have you ever wondered how we actually grind coffee? Are you cranking your hand grinder to get superb grind quality or are you taking it easy with an electric grinder? So we make Easy Moving, the portable 2-in-1 grinder that combines automatic professionalism with manual flexibility aims to grind beans like a professional barista. Like many coffee lovers, grinds a cup of good pour-over coffee outdoors.”

Coffee grinder

With the assumption that the Easy Moving crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Easy Moving grinder project view the promotional video below.

“A hand grinder. An electric grinder. United in a seamless coffee creation experience. Crank it up with your hands or connect it to its magnetic battery compartment. A touch of genius! Use it right out of the box! The perfect outdoor companion. You don’t need to learn anything complicated at all, just a few simple steps and you will be able to grind the coffee powder like a master.”

“Easy Moving is a grind for every brew method. From ibrik to cold brew are at the reach of your hand with a never before seen ease of grind adjustability. Provides sufficient power for your grinder when you are traveling. With our replaceable magnetic battery compartment. No power anxiety anymore.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the coffee grinder, jump over to the official Easy Moving crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals