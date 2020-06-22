HIMO Z20 dynamic dual mode electric bike

A new electric bite offering riders dynamic dual modes as launched by Indigogo this month and has already raised over $200,000 with still 25 days remaining on its campaign. The HIMO Z20 Electric bike has been designed to provide you with everything you need in terms of a lightweight energy-efficient mode of transport and is now available to back buyer Indigogo at a 30% discount.

Early bird pledges are available from $699 or roughly £564 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during August 2020.

“Dynamic Dual Mode Cycling – HIMO Z20 is optimally designed for both electric and manual cycling – and everything in between. Equipped with a casual riding Cool Mode and a quick & sporty Dynamic Mode – HIMO Z20’s dual modes can easily be switched between with the press of a button according to your riding preferences. It’s up to you to decide how much force to exert on HIMO Z20’s pedals and throttle, which determines acceleration and power. “

“Transportable, versatile, & sleek – HIMO Z20’s deliberate compact design allows for easy folding, storage, and transportability. Z20’s innovative built-in battery box is closely connected to the body for space-efficiency, while its lightweight aluminum frame perfectly matches its inner wirings to create an elegant visage. Don’t want to leave the battery in the bike? No worries, the Z20 comes with a dedicated key for the battery so you charge it wherever you want!”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals