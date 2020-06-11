Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor expansion now available

The new The Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor expansion, the next Chapter in the Elder Scrolls Online saga, is now available to enjoy. This new Chapter takes you once again to the home of the Nords and features a gothic tale of monsters and mortals.

“In Greymoor, an ancient threat rises from beneath, and a monstrous legion of Vampires, werewolves, and witches prey upon the local Nords. Why they have risen from their long-forgotten vaults and what they are planning is the mystery you must investigate in the Chapter’s main storyline. With new and returning fan-favorite characters (including Lyris Titanborn) to aid you in your quest and a dark host of monsters standing in your way, Greymoor is a gothic tale full of secrets and danger that will take you from the royal palace of Solitude to the darkest depths of Blackreach.”

“In The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, you’ll explore both the home of the Nords within Western Skyrim, and the vast subterranean world beneath Blackreach. You’ll have the chance to visit a Skyrim almost 1,000 years before the events of TES:V, including the city of Solitude and townships of Dragon Bridge and Morthal. As you explore this isolated part of Tamriel, you’ll discover a hardy people struggling to survive and deeply suspicious of outsiders, even including other Nords.”

“Part of the Dark Heart of Skyrim year-long adventure, Greymoor is an important story within the massive, interconnected adventure that began with the Harrowstorm DLC in March and continues throughout the rest of the year. The events of this Chapter will resonate throughout all of this year’s releases, but that doesn’t mean you have to complete the Dark Heart of Skyrim stories in any particular order, and you can begin your adventure at any point and with any release! “

Source : PlayStation

