Eero mesh router now support Apple HomeKit

Amazon has this week announced that its Eero routers have received an update enabling support for Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem and companion application, allowing owners to control HomeKit accessories that are connected to the internet.

“With the Home app, you can easily and securely control your HomeKit accessories from all your Apple devices. Turn off the lights, see who’s at the front door, adjust your living room temperature, turn up the music, and so much more. And with the new HomeKit Secure Video capability and HomeKit‑enabled routers, it’s all even more secure. The Home app makes all your connected devices work harder — and smarter — for you.”

“No matter which compatible accessories you choose, the Home app makes it easy to set up and control all of them, all from one place. Over 100 brands worldwide are committed to providing accessories that are compatible with the HomeKit framework, and the number available is growing every day. Each of these accessories is reviewed and approved by Apple to help ensure your security when you use it.”

HomeKit allows for three levels of security:

– Restrict to Home: devices “can interact only with HomeKit through your Apple devices,” with no access to the internet at all (meaning that some things, like firmware updates, won’t work)

– Automatic: the default option, which allows limited internet access to HomeKit and “connections recommended by its manufacturer”

– No Restriction: devices can “interact with any device in your network or Internet-based service”

Source : Eero

