EE offering new Fibre Broadband customers up to 12 months Xbox Game Pass

EE has announced that it is offering some of its new Fibre Broadband customers up to 12 months of Xbox Games Pass.

If you sign up for the EE Fibre Max 900 you will get 12 months of Xbox Games Pass, customers who sign to the Fibre Max 500 will get six months Xbox Games Pass

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate customers can stream or download over 100 high-quality Xbox games such as Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite on console, PC, tablet, and phone, with new games added each month. Plus, get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and an EA Play membership too. With speeds of up to 900Mbps and super-stable reliability for multiplayer sessions, it’s the ultimate way to explore the full power of full fibre for undisrupted gaming nights with friends and family.

Customers will also receive inclusive unlimited mobile gaming data on the UK’s best network, so they can carry on gaming on EE’s superfast 5G network when they’re out and about.​ Unlimited mobile gaming data is ideal for the 76%* of consumers who say they would stream more high-quality mobile games if they didn’t need to worry about the impact on their mobile data allowance.

You can find out more details about this new offering from EE over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source EE

