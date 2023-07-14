EE launches NVIDIA Cloud Gaming Bundles

EE has announced that it is launching new NVIDIA Cloud Gaming Bundles in the UK and they come with a membership to NVIDIA’s GeForce Now gaming service and prices start at £22 a month.

EE today unveiled the latest addition to its expanding gaming offering, joining forces with cloud gaming experts NVIDIA. From today, customers can access new great value cloud gaming offerings, which feature a membership for NVIDIA’s leading cloud gaming service, GeForce NOW, starting from just £22 per month. The launch and partnership with NVIDIA forms part of EE’s ongoing ambition to become the no.1 destination for gamers in the UK.

EE customers taking out the new bundles will be able to enjoy access to a range of great gaming titles without the need for large game downloads, updates and patches – meaning that less time is spent waiting, and more time gaming. This comes alongside the higher resolutions, faster frame rates and great graphics that GeForce NOW offers, allowing customers to play free and premium content for hours without interruption and giving them a great gaming experience.

You can find out more details about the new EE NVIDIA Cloud Gaming Bundles over at the EE website at the link below, there are a range of different bundles to choose from.

