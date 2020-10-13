EE expands 5G to 12 new cities and towns in the UK

EE has announced that it is expanding its 5G network to 12 more towns and cities withing the UK, this includes Aberdeen, Blackpool and Oxford.

The full list includes Aberdeen, Aldershot, Barrhead, Blackpool, Castleford, Crawley, Mirfield, Oxford, Porthcawl, Shipley, Stafford, Warwick.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business, said: “Delivering the best mobile experience for our customers has never been more important. Our 5G rollout continues apace, with our engineers building and upgrading new sites every day to bring the latest mobile technology to even more people in the places they need it. We have 5G coverage in more places than anyone in the UK, and we remain focused on connecting many more areas this year and beyond.”

Network insights from EE show that the top three uses of its 5G network today are video streaming, social networking and web browsing, with YouTube, Netflix, Facebook and Instagram taking the top spots as the most used service providers. 5G download throughput* on EE’s 5G network is twice as fast as 4G, giving the best experience yet, whether watching video, gaming or catching up with friends and family.

You can find out more details about the latest places in the UK to get 5G with EE over at their website at the link below.

Source EE

