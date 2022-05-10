EE 5G available to 50% of UK population

EE has revealed that its 5G network is now available to 50% of the population in the UK, the carrier has expanded its network to more places in the UK.

EE is the first mobile carrier in the UK to offer 50% 5G coverage and it is continuing to roll out its service around the UK.

Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez, said: “I am delighted to see EE has made good progress rolling out 5G to half of the country. The technology, which can be up to 20 times faster than 4G, will help us in our aims to level up our economy and unleash the potential of communities across the UK.

“We are working alongside industry to boost rural coverage through a £1 billion deal with mobile phone operators and are developing a new strategy to boost further investment in 5G and help operators rapidly expand their networks.”

Marc Allera, CEO Consumer Division, BT Group, said: “Today’s milestone is a huge achievement in our 5G journey. EE was the first network to launch 5G in the UK and now we’re the first mobile network operator to take the technology to 50% of the UK population. Our ambitions for 5G don’t stop here. We’ll continue to invest in our network to provide our customers with unrivalled connectivity.”

Source EE

