EE 5G lands in 21 more UK towns

EE has announced that their 5G network is now available in 21 more towns in the UK, bringing the total to 71 locations throughout the UK.

They are also covering more high footfall places which include Bath’s Royal Crescent and Pulteney Bridge, London Bridge and London’s Thornton Heath railway station and more.

EE launched with 5G coverage in London, Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester in May 2019, and has expanded 5G on a daily basis. Today, EE has added 5G to Bath, Birkenhead, Clydebank, Motherwell and Rotherham and switched on its first 5G sites in Bransholme, Bury, Chelmsford, Cheshunt, Clevedon, Dartford, Dinnington, Loughborough, Loughton, North Shields, Rochester, Rugeley, Swadlincote, South Shields, Staines and Waltham Cross.

As well as switching on the first 5G sites in new cities and large towns, EE has also brought 5G to more high footfall places, including Bath’s Royal Crescent and Pulteney Bridge, London Bridge and London’s Thornton Heath railway station.

You can find out more details about EE 5G and the new towns and cities it now covers at the link below.

Source EE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals