Unleash 100 TOPS AI Power : AAEON’s BOXER-8654AI-KIT NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX

AAEON has unveiled the BOXER-8654AI-KIT, a innovative development kit powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module. This platform is designed to streamline the creation of embedded AI and multimedia applications, offering a robust solution for edge AI, robotics, IoT devices, and video analytics. With its advanced hardware, extensive connectivity options, and pre-installed AI development tools, the BOXER-8654AI-KIT provides developers and engineers with a versatile platform to deploy AI solutions efficiently at the edge.

Whether you’re working on cutting-edge robotics, industrial IoT systems, or AI-powered video analytics, the need for a reliable, high-performance platform to bring your ideas to life is universal. AAEON’s latest release might just be the game-changer you’ve been waiting for. Packed with robust hardware, extensive connectivity options, and pre-installed AI development tools, this kit promises to simplify the process of deploying AI solutions at the edge. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or just starting to explore the possibilities of edge AI, this platform offers the flexibility and performance you need to turn ambitious ideas into reality.

AAEON BOXER-8654AI-KIT

TL;DR Key Takeaways : AAEON’s BOXER-8654AI-KIT, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module, delivers up to 100 TOPS of AI performance, ideal for edge AI, robotics, IoT, and video analytics applications.

The kit features extensive hardware capabilities, including six USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, four LAN ports (with optional PoE), MIPI CSI connectors for up to four cameras, and multiple storage options like NVMe SSD and SATA.

Comprehensive connectivity options include support for Wi-Fi, 5G modules, SIM cards, and industrial interfaces like RS-232/422/485 and CANBus, making it versatile for diverse applications.

Pre-installed NVIDIA Jetpack 6.0 SDK provides essential AI development tools such as CUDA, TensorRT, DeepStream, and OpenCV, streamlining the creation and deployment of AI models.

The BOXER-8654AI-KIT is optimized for data-intensive tasks like real-time object detection and multimedia analytics, with flexible configurations available to meet various performance and budget needs.

High-Performance AI Processing

At the heart of the BOXER-8654AI-KIT is the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module, available in 8 GB and 16 GB configurations. This module delivers up to 100 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) of AI performance, allowing it to handle demanding workloads such as real-time object detection, video processing, and robotics control. The carrier board complements this performance with a wide range of I/O options, making sure seamless integration with peripherals and external devices.

Comprehensive Connectivity for Versatile Applications

The BOXER-8654AI-KIT is designed with flexibility and connectivity in mind, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. It supports both wired and wireless communication, with M.2 E and B-key slots for Wi-Fi and 5G modules, as well as onboard SIM card support for cellular connectivity. Developers can integrate up to four cameras via the two MIPI CSI connectors, allowing advanced vision-based AI applications such as facial recognition, object tracking, and video analytics.

Additionally, the inclusion of two DB-9 ports for RS-232/422/485 and CANBus interfaces makes the kit ideal for industrial automation and IoT deployments, where reliable communication with sensors and other devices is essential.

Optimized for Data-Intensive Workloads

To address the needs of data-heavy applications, the BOXER-8654AI-KIT offers versatile storage options. It features an M.2 M-Key slot for high-speed NVMe SSDs, which is ideal for applications requiring rapid data access, such as AI-driven video processing and multimedia analytics. Additionally, a SATA slot provides extra storage capacity, making the kit well-suited for tasks that involve large datasets or require long-term data retention.

AI Development Simplified

The BOXER-8654AI-KIT comes pre-installed with NVIDIA’s Jetpack 6.0 SDK, a comprehensive suite of tools designed to simplify AI development. This includes essential software such as CUDA, cuDNN, TensorRT, OpenCV, DeepStream, Vulkan, VPI, and NVIDIA Nsight. These tools enable developers to build, optimize, and deploy AI models efficiently, making the kit particularly valuable for applications in robotics, IoT, and edge computing, where performance and reliability are critical.

Applications and Use Cases

The BOXER-8654AI-KIT is engineered to support a wide range of applications, making it a versatile choice for developers working on edge AI solutions. Its high-performance hardware and software capabilities are particularly well-suited for:

– AI-Powered Robotics: Real-time object detection and decision-making for autonomous systems.

– Industrial IoT: Seamless integration with industrial networks for monitoring and automation.

– Video Analytics: Advanced multimedia processing for applications such as surveillance and traffic management.

– Edge Computing: Low-latency AI processing for applications requiring real-time insights.

For example, the kit’s MIPI camera integration and AI processing power make it ideal for real-time object detection in autonomous vehicles, while its robust connectivity options allow it to function as a central hub in industrial IoT systems.

Pricing and Availability

The AAEON BOXER-8654AI-KIT is available in multiple configurations to cater to varying performance requirements and budgets. Pricing details and a complete list of specifications can be found on AAEON’s official website. With its competitive pricing and extensive feature set, the BOXER-8654AI-KIT offers a compelling solution for developers aiming to create next-generation AI applications.

Key Hardware Specifications

The BOXER-8654AI-KIT is equipped with a comprehensive set of hardware features designed to meet the needs of diverse AI applications:

– AI Processing: NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module (8 GB or 16 GB configurations).

– Data Transfer: Six USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports for high-speed connectivity.

– Network Connectivity: Four LAN ports, including optional Power over Ethernet (PoE), with support for Wi-Fi, 5G modules, and SIM cards.

– Video Output: HDMI Type-A port for display integration.

– Camera Support: Two MIPI CSI connectors, supporting up to four cameras for vision-based applications.

– Serial Communication: Two DB-9 ports for RS-232/422/485 and CANBus interfaces.

– Peripheral Interfaces: 40-pin header supporting I2C, SPI, and UART protocols.

– Storage Options: M.2 M-Key slot for NVMe SSDs and a SATA slot for additional storage.

– Software Tools: Pre-installed NVIDIA Jetpack 6.0 SDK, including CUDA, TensorRT, DeepStream, and other AI development tools.

