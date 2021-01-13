Colorful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune and RTX 3060 Series graphics cards

Colorful has today launched its new Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC graphics card featuring a high-performance all-in-one liquid cooling solution and priced at $1,999. The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune comes in a slimmer 2-slot form-factor with a 240 mm AIO liquid cooler and features fully customisable RGB lighting on its central core fan.

Colorful also announced the arrival of its RTX 3060 Series graphics cards offering you hardware ray-tracing capabilities and support for NVIDIA DLSS and other technologies with a starting price from $329.

Like all RTX 30 Series GPUs, the RTX 3060 supports the trifecta of GeForce gaming innovations: NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast, which accelerate performance and enhance image quality. Together with real-time ray tracing, these technologies are the foundation of the GeForce gaming platform, which brings unparalleled performance and features to games and gamers everywhere.

iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Advanced OC 10G -V – The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Advanced OC features the same cooling design as the RTX 3060 Ti Advanced OC model. The graphics card features a premium shroud with a metallic finish that diffuses the central fan “Energy Core” lighting to give it a sophisticated and mysterious “Light Frozen” lighting effect. The triple-fan cooling solution includes a high-performance heatsink with four 8 mm-diameter heat pipes that deliver aggressive heat dissipation.

iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra W OC 10G-V – Expanding the Ultra White Series graphics cards, the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra W OC’s white-colored fans, backplate, and aesthetics fits all-white theme PC builds. It uses a triple-fan cooler for fast heat dissipation to maximize performance. The cooler uses two 90mm and one 80mm cooling fans. Its high-performance heatsink has two 6mm-diameter and two 8mm-diameter heat pipes connected to the fins using integrated reflow soldering.

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3060 NB 12G-V – The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3060 NB features a triple-fan cooler for full coverage cooling and aggressive heat dissipation to deliver reliable gaming performance tested to ensure stable operations for long gaming sessions. It sports a sturdy metal backplate with the COLORFUL BATTLE-AX styling for added structural rigidity.

Source : Colorful

