WESN Bard EDC Titanium pen for every day carry

WESN have returned to Kickstarter once again to launch the new titanium pen designed for everyday carry (EDC) that promises to be your reliable companion. That combines modern minimalism with the timeless essence of traditional storytellers. This pen is more than just a writing instrument; it’s a statement of durability, comfort, and control.

WESN Bard

Early bird pledge levels are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $75 or £59 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the established retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Takeaways Combines modern minimalism with traditional storytelling essence

Meticulously crafted grip for unparalleled comfort

Unique mid-click mechanism for a satisfying tactile experience

All-metal mechanical design ensures longevity

Lifetime guarantee with repair or replacement policy

When you first hold the WESN Bard, you’ll notice its carefully crafted grip, designed to provide unparalleled comfort during extended writing sessions. The unique mid-click mechanism offers a satisfying tactile experience, making it a joy to use every time you jot down a note or sketch an idea. The extended cap ensures better control and balance, making your writing experience as smooth as possible. Imagine the ease with which you can glide through your thoughts, translating them effortlessly onto paper, thanks to the pen’s perfectly weighted and balanced design.

EDC Titanium Pen

The Bard’s all-metal mechanical design means there are no adhesives to worry about, ensuring longevity and reliability. This is particularly important for those who value durability in their everyday carry items. The removable titanium pocket clip adds to its versatility, allowing you to carry it effortlessly wherever you go. Whether you’re clipping it to your shirt pocket, bag, or notebook, the pen remains securely in place, ready for use at a moment’s notice. Plus, the subtle spiral design on the clicker adds a touch of elegance to its minimalistic aesthetic, making it not just a tool but a piece of art.

WESN stands by the quality of the Bard, offering a lifetime guarantee. Should you ever encounter any malfunctions, they promise to repair or replace your pen, ensuring it remains a trusted companion for years to come. This commitment to quality and customer satisfaction sets the Bard apart from other pens on the market. You can invest in this pen with confidence, knowing that it will serve you well for a lifetime.

If the WESN Bard campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2025. To learn more about the WESN Bard EDC titanium pen project watch the promotional video below.

Upgrade your everyday carry with the WESN Bard and experience the perfect blend of tradition and modernity in a single, beautifully crafted titanium pen. Whether you’re a writer, artist, or professional, this pen is designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. The WESN Bard is not just a pen; it’s a testament to the art of fine craftsmanship and the enduring power of the written word.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and design parameters for the EDC titanium pen, jump over to the official WESN Bard crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals