Ti-Mag V2 EDC Titanium Magnetic Ratchet Screwdriver

If you’re looking to upgrade your everyday carry (EDC) toolkit, the Ti-Mag V2 Titanium Magnetic Ratchet Screwdriver is a fantastic option. This EDC tool is designed to meet the demands of modern life, whether you’re at home, at work, or exploring the great outdoors. With its robust titanium construction and user-friendly features, the Ti-Mag V2 is the ultimate addition to your pocket gadgets.

Ti-Mag V2

Key Takeaways Crafted from Grade 5 Titanium for durability and scratch resistance.

Features five interchangeable S2 Steel bits for versatility.

Compact and lightweight, weighing just 95 grams.

180-degree folding design for easy bit access and direction changes.

Additional features include an extending bar and magnetic pieces for fidgeting.

Early bird packages are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $69 or £54 (depending on current exchange rates). Crafted from Grade 5 Titanium, the Ti-Mag V2 features a CNC-machined design that ensures durability and scratch resistance.

This full titanium construction not only enhances its longevity but also gives it a sleek, industrial aesthetic that stands out. Imagine having a tool that not only performs exceptionally well but also looks incredibly stylish. The titanium material is known for its strength-to-weight ratio, making it an ideal choice for a tool that you’ll carry around daily.

EDC Ratchet Screwdriver

The Ti-Mag V2 comes with five interchangeable S2 Steel bits, making it incredibly versatile for various tasks. Its 180-degree folding design allows for easy bit access and direction changes, while the secure bit retention mechanism ensures that your bits stay in place during use. Whether you’re tightening a screw on your bike or assembling furniture, this screwdriver adapts to your needs. The S2 Steel bits are known for their hardness and durability, ensuring that they won’t wear out quickly, even with frequent use.

Weighing in at just 95 grams, the Ti-Mag V2 is both compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry in your pocket or EDC pouch. Its portability means you can have a reliable screwdriver on hand wherever you go. Imagine the convenience of having a high-quality tool that doesn’t weigh you down. Whether you’re hiking, traveling, or just going about your daily routine, this screwdriver is designed to be with you every step of the way.

Assuming that the Ti-Mag V2 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2024. To learn more about the Ti-Mag V2 titanium ratchet EDC screwdriver project glimpse the promotional video below.

Whether you’re fixing something at home, tackling a project at work, or need a reliable tool while outdoors, the Ti-Mag V2 has you covered. It’s compatible with any standard 1/4-inch bits, adding to its versatility. This means you can easily swap out bits depending on the task at hand, making it a one-stop solution for all your screwing needs. The compatibility with standard bits also means you won’t have to hunt for specialized bits, saving you time and effort.

The Ti-Mag V2 isn’t just a screwdriver; it also features an extending bar for reaching narrow spaces and even doubles as a fidget toy with its magnetic pieces. The five included bit sizes—Slotted 5.5, Philip’s PH0, PH1, PH2, and Torx T6—ensure you’re prepared for any task. The extending bar is particularly useful for those hard-to-reach places, making it a versatile tool for various scenarios. The magnetic pieces add an element of fun, allowing you to fidget and relieve stress while you work.

Incorporating feedback from previous users, the Ti-Mag V2 addresses concerns about material durability and scratch resistance. This upgraded version offers improved functionality and a more robust design, making it a reliable tool for everyday use. User feedback is invaluable, and the improvements made in this version show a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The enhanced durability means you can rely on this tool for years to come, making it a worthwhile investment.

Balancing edgy looks with practical functionality, the Ti-Mag V2 is designed to be both visually appealing and highly functional. Its industrial aesthetics are complemented by a human touch, making it a tool you’ll be proud to carry. The design is not just about looks; it’s about creating a tool that feels good in your hand and performs exceptionally well. The attention to detail in both form and function makes this screwdriver a standout choice for anyone serious about their EDC toolkit.

Specifications:

– Grade 5 Titanium body

– CNC-machined design

– Full titanium construction for enhanced scratch resistance

– Five interchangeable S2 Steel bits

– 180-degree folding design for easy bit access and direction change

– Secure bit retention with a folding mechanism

– Compact and lightweight (95 grams)

– Fits easily in pockets or EDC pouches

– Compatible with any standard 1/4-inch bits

– Extending bar for narrow spaces and fidgeting

– Five bit sizes: Slotted 5.5, Philip’s PH0, PH1, PH2, Torx T6

– Doubles as a fidget toy with magnetic pieces

Upgrade your EDC toolkit with the Ti-Mag V2 Titanium Magnetic Ratchet Screwdriver and experience the perfect blend of durability, functionality, and style. This tool is not just an addition to your toolkit; it’s an enhancement that brings convenience, reliability, and a touch of elegance to your everyday tasks.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and material specifications for the titanium ratchet EDC screwdriver, jump over to the official Ti-Mag V2 crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



