EDC organiser inspired by Japanese origami

Pocket for Smartphone is an EDC organiser inspired by Japanese origami offering users a collapsible design that transforms into an accessory case or a phone stand in seconds.Check out the demonstration video below to learn more.

Early bird pledges are available from $15 for a limited time offering 50% off the recommended retail price worldwide shipping is expected take place in a few months time during October 2020.

“After researching cable organizers for smartphones, we reached a phenomenal idea: size down the organizer and combine an important phone accessory with its own design structure. Thus, the design of Pocket for Smartphone took form as an origami-inspired, minimalist, smart case for your daily phone accessories that also folds into a phone stand, easily, anytime, anywhere!”

“Inspired by the traditional Japanese paper-folding art of origami that a thin, flat piece of paper can be folded methodically into a paper sculpture, the Pocket for Smartphone is a versatile accessory case with a collapsed form that can fit any pocket. Just unfold as you need to quickly have an accessory case for storage, a phone stand to prop up your phone, or both at the same time.”

Source : Kickstarter

