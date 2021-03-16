Designer and a knife maker Yassin Sherbal has created a new small EDC knife aptly named TINY. Available with a selection of different blades the EDC knife has launched via Kickstarter. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $99 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Tiny campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Tiny EDC knife project checkout the promotional video below.

“It is interesting to know that the designer of this product is a young father, but no one paid attention to this until, after analyzing the insights from different users, the marketing team found out that the product appeals to dads and they most clearly understand its advantages and purpose, as well as people planning travel (it is worth considering that the compact friction knife is legal in any country).”

Mini Slicer, Mini Machete and Mini Sword Blades Types- these three shapes are the world’s most popular legends. All of them are in any, even a small collection of yours, and this project has combined them into one knife, without losing compactness and style.

“I came up with the Tiny concept two years ago, during this period my wife and I did not get along, the marriage was in question and our little daughter would be the first victim. Then I had to move, these were the most difficult days and I expressed myself in the business that I love and I dreamed of, creating in my head a whole world, a world of love. Now everything is working out, we are a family, everything is fine. But this is how this design of a tiny knife was born – after all, mentally then”

“The concept of “my favorite knife” has been rethought. And this is the first friction knife with the option of choosing a blade shape for today’s tasks. Quick change of blade is fitched.”

EDC Tiny is a compilation of the best friction models that ever existed. This is the result of personal experience and 7 insights from other cool men:

– Traveler Dads!

– Knife Configuration & Style you chose

– Develops skills (customizing)

– The stability of the mechanism is above all

– 100% non-mass market

– Top-1 pocket friendly world knives

– Homo romance

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the EDC knife, jump over to the official Tiny crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

