Speekeys pocket data hub and EDC external storage solution

Skeekeys is a powerful, high-speed data hub that fits right in your pocket. With Speekeys, you can transform the way you store and access your data on the go. This compact M.2 NVMe SSD is designed to be your ultimate everyday carry (EDC) solution, offering blazing-fast data transfer speeds and ample storage capacity. Whether you’re a professional photographer, videographer, or simply someone who values convenience and performance, Speekeys is the perfect companion for all your data storage needs.

When it comes to performance, Speekeys is in a league of its own. With read/write speeds reaching up to 1000 MB/s and transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps, this device ensures that your data transfers are not just fast but also incredibly efficient. Leveraging advanced M.2 NVMe SSD technology, Speekeys can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease. Imagine being able to transfer a 4K video file in mere seconds or backing up your entire photo library in just a few minutes. With Speekeys, you can say goodbye to long wait times and hello to lightning-fast data management.

Early bird pricing are now available for the interesting project from roughly $39 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates). Storage capacity is another area where Speekeys shines. With options up to 2 TB, you’ll have more than enough space to store all your important files, whether they’re high-definition videos, high-resolution photos, music collections, or large documents. No longer will you have to worry about running out of storage space or constantly juggling files between different devices. Speekeys provides a reliable, high-capacity storage solution that you can take with you wherever you go.

EDC Storage Solution

One of the standout features of Speekeys is its sleek and portable design. Measuring just 58mm x 41mm x 22.9mm and weighing a mere 48 grams, this device is incredibly compact and lightweight. It easily fits into your pocket, bag, or even on a keychain, making it the perfect companion for your everyday carry. The durable aluminum shell, complemented by a protective silicone case, ensures that your data is safe from physical damage, giving you peace of mind as you go about your day.

Versatility is key when it comes to connectivity, and Speekeys delivers. Equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C interface, this device ensures fast and reliable connections with your devices. Whether you’re using a laptop, desktop, or even a gaming console, Speekeys provides seamless connectivity. It is also backward compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0, making it compatible with a wide range of devices. No matter what your setup looks like, Speekeys can easily integrate into your workflow.

Assuming that the Speekeys funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the Speekeys EDC data Hhub and external storage project consider the promotional video below.

To ensure optimal performance, even during intensive tasks, Speekeys features an advanced heat dissipation system. By combining active air-cooled heat dissipation with a passive aluminum alloy casing, this device stays cool and performs at its best. The integrated mini fan, capable of reaching up to 11000 RPM, works tirelessly to dissipate heat, allowing you to rely on Speekeys for long-term, high-performance use without the risk of overheating. Whether you’re working on a demanding project or engaging in data-intensive tasks, Speekeys has you covered.

The possibilities are endless with Speekeys. It’s not just about storage; it’s about enhancing your overall computing experience. Imagine being able to quickly transfer files between devices, create backups on the go, or load applications at lightning speeds. Speekeys can significantly improve your system’s boot times and application loading speeds, making it a valuable tool for both work and leisure. Whether you’re consuming media, gaming, or working on demanding projects, Speekeys is designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

In today’s fast-paced world, having a reliable and efficient data storage solution is essential. With Speekeys, you can transform the way you manage your data. Its unmatched performance, ample storage capacity, sleek design, versatile connectivity, and advanced heat dissipation make it the ultimate everyday carry device for anyone who values speed, convenience, and reliability. Whether you’re a professional, a creative, or simply someone who wants the best for their data, Speekeys is the perfect choice. Embrace the future of data storage with Speekeys and experience the difference it can make in your digital life.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and configuration options for the EDC data Hhub and external storage, jump over to the official Speekeys crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



