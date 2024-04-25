EDC Cordless powerful pocket electric screwdriver pen from $57

If you are looking for a powerful yet versatile pocket electric screwdriver you might be interested in the SES NANO Mini Electric Screwdriver Pen. Offering you the power of a full-sized screwdriver in a compact, portable design. This high-performance gadget is ready to transform the way you handle any screw-related task, making your work easier, faster, and more precise than ever before.

SES NANO Kickstarter

Don’t let its small size fool you – the SES NANO is a compact powerhouse. With five adjustable torque modes that reach up to an impressive 5.0 kgf.cm at a speed of 250 RPM, you can tighten or loosen screws effortlessly with just a simple press of a button. Whether you’re assembling a piece of furniture or fixing a delicate gadget, this screwdriver provides you with the precision and power you need to get the job done right. Its sleek, pen-sized design fits comfortably in your hand, allowing you to work with ease and control.

Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $57 or £48 (depending on current exchange rates). Crafted from durable CNC aluminum alloy, the SES NANO is built to last. Despite its lightweight construction, weighing in at only 58 grams, this tool is designed to withstand the rigors of both professional and home use. The precision gearbox and batch rod locking mechanism are seamlessly integrated into the compact frame, ensuring longevity and reliability. You can count on the SES NANO to be your trusty companion for countless projects to come.

Cordless Electric Screwdriver Pen

Say goodbye to the frustration of working in poorly lit conditions. The SES NANO comes equipped with four shadowless LED lights that illuminate your work area without casting annoying shadows. You’ll be able to see every detail clearly, ensuring precise and accurate work every time. Plus, the integrated LED screen keeps you informed of the battery status and current mode, so you’re always in control and aware of your tool’s performance.

Convenience is at the forefront of the SES NANO’s design. Charging your screwdriver is as simple as charging your smartphone, thanks to the Type-C USB port. The robust output circuit board ensures sustained power delivery, keeping you ready for any task without the need for frequent recharges. And with 59 interchangeable bits and a 58mm extension tip included, you’ll have the versatility to tackle any screw size or type, even in those hard-to-reach, awkward spaces.

Assuming that the SES NANO funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the SES NANO powerful mini cordless electric screwdriver pen project preview the promotional video below.

Staying organized is key to efficient work, and the SES NANO excels in this aspect. The compact aluminum storage case provides a designated space for each screwdriver and bit, ensuring you’ll never have to waste time rummaging through a cluttered toolbox again. The case is designed for easy portability, allowing you to take your SES NANO with you wherever your projects may lead. Whether you’re at home, in the workshop, or on the go, this mini electric screwdriver is always ready to lend a hand.

The SES NANO adapts to your working style with its dual operation modes. Choose between automatic and manual operation, depending on the task at hand and your personal preference. The built-in magnetizer in the case ensures that your bits maintain their magnetism for optimal performance, making every turn count and reducing the risk of dropped screws.

With the SES NANO Mini Electric Screwdriver Pen, every DIY project, repair job, or intricate task becomes a breeze. This innovative, portable tool promises to enhance your efficiency and transform your project experiences. Embrace the future of handheld tools and unlock your full potential with the SES NANO – your new go-to gadget for all your screw-related needs.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the powerful mini cordless electric screwdriver pen, jump over to the official SES NANO crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals