Unfound EDC Backpack design to be the ultimate everyday outdoor organizer

The design team at Unfound have created a new EDC backpack designed to organise your gear when out and about, thanks to a large expandable roll-top design and magnetically detachable organizer. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Unfound Backpack and its large storage capacity and innovative front pocket that opens up like a duffel bag, providing you easy access to your gadgets and gear.

Unfound Backpack is fitted with powerful magnetic buckles, allowing you to simply pull open the backpack zipper, give the organizer a small lift and everything you need is in your hands, say its creators. Earlybird pledges are available from $139 providing a $50 saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during April 2021.

“Are you a purse-switcher that constantly moves everything from one bag to another based on the occasion? Do you always need to poke around in your backpack just to get daily essentials items? Well… Unfound Backpack can spare you from all the troubles and keep all your things from small to large organized, and protected. The multi-functional organizer can also serve as your office stationery toolkit. The quickly detachable design can get you settled into work mode in an instant and keep everything within your reach all day. ”

“It’s really annoying when your pens, keys, and long wallet mingle at the bottom of your backpack with other larger-sized gears. With Unfound Backpack, you can keep all your small essentials in a magnetic organizer fixed to the inner layer of the backpack. Not only can the organizer be your best companion at work or in school, but it can also keep all kinds of items for different occasions. No matter where you go, everything you need is at your fingertips.”

Source : Kickstarter

