Magellan Archiver Backpack keeps all your essentials within easy reach from $79

If you are searching for a EDC backpack for traveling or everyday use, you may be interested in the Magellan Backpack, specifically designed to provide access to everything within your backpack just a few seconds. Big enough for a 2 to 3 day adventure the Magellan Archiver Backpack offers a unique way to organise your gear and unfolds to provide easy access to everything with 10 separate compartments. Early bird pledges are available from $79 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the end of 2020.

The Magellan Backpack suitable for laptops up to 15.6 inches in size and allows you to hook up a power bank or use your computer as a charger. “What if you could pack it all PERFECTLY in under 60 seconds? See the magic for yourself. Simply unzip to transform into a convenient hanging travel organizer that saves room. Two special pockets keep your shoes perfectly in place with covers that prevent scuffing. Pack up to 5 shirts/T-shirts or 3 sweaters while keeping them perfectly folded.”

“Need to keep valuables out of plain sight? Use one of the hidden pockets on the back to secure important items such as passports and travel documents. Magellan Backpack is your new favorite travelling companion that helps you archive (YES-YES just like a WinRar) everything you need”

Source : Kickstarter

