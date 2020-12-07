Easy Steps to Fake GPS Location on Your iPhone

Sponsored:

The integration of iPhone GPS has been a surprising and useful technology. It allows us to do many things, for instance, navigation efficiency, better accuracy, estimate travel time and so on. However, there are a couple of reasons to use a fake GPS location on your iPhone, such as Geo-restricted content, making a friend from different places and playing location-based games. A little bit problem with the iPhone is that Apple generally doesn’t allow GPS forgery apps that are available in the App store. For this reason, you might go for the option of fake GPS location, usually through VPN or other programs.

A VPN might seem like the perfect solution to fake GPS location on iPhone. But there are many disadvantages to use VPN such as decreasing your internet speed, illegal and unstable use of VPN, connection breaks and so on. At this time, a safer and more stable program is extremely needed. Here is powerful tool to change your current location on your iPhone— iMyFone Anyto iOS location changer. There are many features for using it such as planning a route with customized speed as well as simulating GPS movement with customized route. Additionally, it is suitable for a location-based app like any social media platform or AR games etc. Now you may be eager to know how to change GPS location through iMyFone AnyTo? Here introduce it through location-based game and social media platform.

Spoof GPS Location on Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go uses location tracking and mapping way to create an ‘augmented reality’ where players catch and train Pokémon characters in real locations. However, due to regional restrictions, players may not be able to catch their favorite eggs. Maybe, iMyFone Anyto can help you.

iMyFone Anyto allows you to regain control of your destination to catch them all. You can flexibly select a fake location in Pokémon Go through iMyFone AnyTo. If you don’t know how to change the location in Pokémon Go with iMyFone AnyTo, you can follow the given steps：

1. Configure : First, you need to download and install iMyFone AnyTo on your PC. Once the installation process is completed, open the program and click on the “Start” button. Connect your iPhone to the PC via a USB cable.

2. Select the teleport mode: After your map has loaded, select teleport mode in the upper right corner, this being the third icon.

3. Select an address to change your GPS address in Pokémon Go: Now on the map is open, you need to point to your destination, that shows your fake location. Also, you can enter the name in the search box to find out your desired location. The fake d GPS location for Pokémon Go will display the information, including the address, coordinates and distance. Confirmation of destination changing.

4.Open Pokémon Go: you will notice that you have successfully changed your location in the game. Now that you’ve been able to change your direction, you can continue exploring and catching more Pokémon in the game. Kindly Tips: please do not change GPS frequently in a short time when playing Pokémon.

Change GPS Location on Grindr

Grindr is the most popular online dating app in the world. It is a geosocial network based on your location to show you the best combination around you. Although it is a perfect platform to find online dates, it carries potential risks regarding your privacy when you reveal your exact location to the Grindr application, every activity you have performed can be tracked. Here comes a question: how to protect my privacy when using Grindr? The best solution we provide is spoofing the location on Grindr. It allows people to set their desired GPS location throughout the globe. And you can follow the given steps to fake GPS on Grindr:

1. Install and Run iMyFone AnyTo to PC/Mac and click “Get Started”

2. Connect iPhone to the PC/Mac

3. Select Teleport Mode and Choose A Location: to fake GPS on Grindr, you have to select the “Teleport Mode”. Tap the third icon at the top-right corner of the screen. Now you can zoom in and out the map by scroll the mouse and then just pin a location as you wish. You can also select a location by typing the GPS coordinates or the exact location in search bar at the upper left corner.

4. Fake GPS on Grindr with 1 Click: once a location is selected, a side bar will open up as pop-up. All the location information will be displayed in there include the place name, coordinates and distance. Then, click “Move” to change your location to the selected one.Go back to your iPhone, all the application with location access like Grindr will fetch the same location that you have just selected.



Conclusion:

Finding the right software for fake GPS location is quite the most challenging task, but not now because of iMyFone AnyTo which can quickly get a fake GPS location with just one click, so you can locate the place you want or match people from other parts of the world within a few minutes. Not only that, it also supports all versions of iOS systems, and can also be used on the latest version of the iPhone. Otherwise, it can be used with all location-based apps, such as Pokémon Go, Snapchat and Google Map. Only you can’t think of it, there is no location-based app that it can’t match. Furthermore, it can change the location of location-based social dating apps without iPhone jailbreak, which is very convenient and fast. It is quite a reliable application that offers incredible benefits.

