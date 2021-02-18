EarFun Free Pro: Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds, Save 25%

Check out this limited time deal, the EarFun Free Pro: Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The EarFun Free Pro: Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds is available in our deals store for $59.99, that’s a saving of 25% off off the regular price of $79.
The EarFun Free Pro Earbuds will be your new favorite audio gear. These small earbuds adopt the Active Noise Cancellation Technology: the outward-facing microphones detect the out-of-ear noise, and then the dynamic drivers generate accurate anti-noise signals. Achieving up to 28dB noise canceling effect, EarFun Free Pro allows you to experience tranquility and purity. It also boasts the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology giving you better wireless stability. No audio dropouts, no interruptions. Both earbuds also allow voice and touch control, making your audio experience way more convenient.
Features of the EarFun Free Pro: Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds include :
- Active Noise Cancellation. Up to 28dB noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 5.2 More wireless stability for music & calls
- Binaural Low-Latency Mode. Boosts signal quality for undisrupted listening
- Voice Assistant. Lets you connect to Siri & Google Assistant
- Touch Control. Adjust the volume right on your ears
- Long Battery Life. Up to 32 hours with the USB-C charging case
- IPX5 Resistant to water splashes from any direction
Specs
- Color: black
- Finish: glossy
- Materials: ABS, PC
- Dimensions: 2.64″ x 0.98″ x 1.22″
- Weight: 1.48oz
- Bluetooth version: V5.2
- Bluetooth frequency: 2.402GHz-2.48GHz
- Bluetooth profile: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP
- Maximum working range: 15m (without obstacle)
- Battery capacity: 50mAh x 2(earbuds); 400mAh(charging case)
- Charging time:
- Earbuds: 1 hour
- Charging case via USB-C: 2 hours
- Charging case via wireless charger: 3.5 hours
- Playtime:
- Noise cancellation on: 6 hours
- Noise cancellation off: 7 hours
- With charging case: 32 hours
- Input: DC 5V/1A
- IPX5 rating
- Manufacturer’s 12-month warranty
