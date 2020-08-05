Wearbuds Pro earbuds now available on Indiegogo from $89

If you have been patiently waiting for the Aipower Wearbuds Pro earbud, watch, and charging case combination to launch via Indiegogo. You will be pleased to know that the crowdfunding campaign is now underway offering the unique wrist worn combination from $89 offering considerable 55% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping of the Wearbuds is expected to take place during November 2020.

“In 2019, we launched Wearbuds – World’s First On-Wrist Charging True Wireless Hi-Fi Earbuds on Kickstarter. With 8586 backers and over $944,923 earned, it goes without saying that it was a massive hit. Now we are back with the 2nd Generation – Wearbuds Pro, the ultimate TWS audio and fitness tracking wearable for modern lifestyles. Pro version, Premium experience!”

“Wearbuds are the first TWS earbuds that combine wireless audio into a fitness tracking wearable, the patented design is an industry game-changer! Answer/reject phone calls, play or pause music and more with just a tap and done. With Wearbuds Pro, you have everything that comes from your phones. Wearbuds Pro earbuds pair instantly with the fitness band using a rock-solid Bluetooth 5.0 connection to access music, playback or pause, and answer or hang-up calls. All real-time phone notifications appear on your wrist for hands-free, carefree, viewing. Single, double or multi-touch screen compatible with various gestures makes your audio and fitness experience smooth and intuitive.”

Source : Indiegogo

